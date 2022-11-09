UPDATE: Castle Rock Library levy falls short, while Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue levy is passing in early election results

A recurring measure to increase property taxes in Castle Rock to fund the city’s library appears to be failing, while a new property tax to fund staff and services at the largest fire department in Cowlitz County is passing, according to early election results.

Roughly 54% of voters opted to approve the Castle Rock Library levy as of Tuesday evening, below the threshold needed to pass. Roughly 56% of voters chose to approve the Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue levy, which is above the simple majority needed to pass.

Fire

The Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue levy was leading by a roughly 10-point margin, according to the county’s unofficial election results Wednesday.

As of Wednesday evening, the approval vote tally for the levy was 55.64%, and rejection was 44.36%

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Chief Scott Neves told The Daily News that he was excited about the initial results and how the possibly of new funding could help more residents.

If the measure officially passes, property taxes will go from $0.97 to $1.35 per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2023, with an annual levy growth rate of up to 5% for the following five years to keep up with inflation.

Neves believed that efforts made on social media and going directly to the public convinced enough voters to support the tax hike.

If adopted, the six-year levy lid lift in the district’s 145-square miles would cost homeowners of a $374,400 house, around $500 in 2023.

According to the department website, the agency has four stations and furnishes service to around 37,500 residents in Kelso and the unincorporated areas surrounding Longview.

The department says the levy is necessary because it needs more resources. Emergency calls have risen by 2,000 since 2015, and firefighters have been using emergency vehicles well past the recommended lifespan, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue website.

Another selling point Neves puts forward is that if Cowlitz County had the necessary firefighting funding, county residents could save money on their insurance premiums. Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue budget only relies on 36% of funding from property taxes, with the rest divided up between charges for ambulance services, contracts, grants and the beginning balance.

Library

A tax on homeowners that would fund Castle Rock’s public library failed to earn the needed 60% or supermajority of votes during early unofficial midterm election results Wednesday evening.

Unofficial early results showed voters once again voted down the levy that library officials have said would provide much-needed services for Castle Rock residents, with 54.1% or 310 votes approving the measure and 45.9% or 263 votes rejecting it.

The one-year levy seeks to tax 30 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, which in Cowlitz County would come out to about $112 for a home with a median resale price of $374,000. If approved for this election, the levy would collect $68,496 for the library during 2023.

Currently operating on donations, the Castle Rock library initially saw support during the August primary. However, once all votes were counted and certified, support fell and the library moved to put the measure on this month’s ballot.

Library Director Vicki Selander said she hoped Cowlitz County voters would turn out for this election and ensure the library’s ability to expand services in Castle Rock.

“We have to start out with something,” Selander said.

The measure since 2018 has been consistently just shy of passing in the county, usually getting around 50% of the vote but never the 60% supermajority.