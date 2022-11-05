Two incumbents, attorney run unopposed for Cowlitz County District Court judge seats

Two incumbents and a Longview attorney are running unopposed for Cowlitz County’s three District Court judge positions in Tuesday’s General Election.

M. Jamie Imboden and John Hays, both elected in 2018, are seeking second terms. Kevin Blondin is running for position 1, currently held by Judge Debra Burchett, who is not seeking reelection.

District Court cases include civil matters, traffic infractions, nonfelony criminal charges and other miscellaneous cases across the county.

The bench completely turned over four years ago, following the retirement of Judge Ron Marshall at the end of 2016 and Judges Ed Putka and David Koss in 2018. Marshall’s seat went unfilled until 2019, after the other two judges told the Cowlitz County commissioners they could handle the caseload, according to TDN archives.

Imboden has a combined 20 years’ civil and criminal law experience as a prosecutor, defense attorney and judge. He said he decided to run again because the position provides “an invaluable opportunity to serve and enrich our community.”

Imboden said he brings to the bench an understanding of challenges facing the judicial system following the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to communicate in “a calm and courteous nature, a willingness and desire to consider all sides and the courage to make difficult decisions in a sound, practical and timely manner.”

In April, Imboden was censured by the Washington state Commission on Judicial Conduct following his guilty plea for reckless driving, stemming from a 2020 driving under the influence charge. The committee did not recommend Imboden be suspended or removed from office but that he complete his probation terms, review the state’s Code of Judicial Conduct and make public presentations “related to his stipulated misconduct,” according to commission records.

“I have deep regret for my behavior in 2020 which led to my plea to a charge of reckless driving and my censor by the Judicial Conduct Commission,” Imboden said in an email. “I have always tried to do the best I can and set an example to others as a leader and role model.

“I failed in that regard on this occasion, and for that I sincerely apologize to my family, friends, colleagues, and the community. This has been a very humbling experience of which I am committed to learning from.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Blondin, a lifelong county resident, is a partner at Longview-based Reitsch, Weston & Blondin PLLC and has practiced criminal defense for more than 20 years, as well as some civil law. He contracts with the Cowlitz Superior Court to represent indigent defendants and has pro tem experience on the District Court.

Blondin said he wants to continue building the therapeutic treatment courts to increase and promote resolving peoples’ underlying problems.

“Of course, there are situations where incarceration is needed and warranted for the safety of the community,” he said by email, “but I would like to see people rehabilitated when it is appropriate and not just released to be rearrested.”

In 2018, Blondin ran for the position 1 seat, winning the primary, but losing in the general to Burchett, possibly because of a report detailing his 2012 arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Blondin was convicted of negligent driving and served no jail time, a “typical resolution” for a first-time DUI defendant.

He said previously that he sees the incident — which occurred more than 10 years ago — as a learning and perspective-growing experience. The prosecutor in that case said Blondin took full responsibility for his actions and was determined to have no significant problem with alcohol abuse.

“The last four years have made me more excited and appreciative of the opportunity to take the bench in January,” Blondin said Friday.

Burchett did not file for reelection, following a censure from the Washington State Commission on Judicial Conduct in May and a 10-day suspension in August. Burchett told TDN at the time she decided on her own volition not to run.

Cowlitz County 2022 general election coverage What will Cowlitz County voters see on their Nov. 8 ballots? Read this collection of articles to see. Articles will be added throughout the el…

Prior to joining the bench in 2019, Hays was a self-employed attorney with 30 years of experience across criminal and civil matters.

Hays said he wanted to run for a second term to continue making progress on goals slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, including using such alternative sentencing methods as converting jail time to community service, volunteer work or out-of-custody crew work, or giving some people credit for successfully completing treatment.

Both district and superior courts are implementing a recent law change that reworks how the courts process protection orders, Hays said.

“I’m excited about being here for another term and trying always to improve how we do things here,” he said. “We have a wonderful staff; they’ve been very helpful.”