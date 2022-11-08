Thurman leads in Cowlitz County sheriff's race in early vote count

Incumbent Brad Thurman, 59, has taken the lead in the Cowlitz County sheriff's race that pitted two tough-on-crime Republicans against each other.

Woodland Sgt. and former Kelso School Board member Rob Gibbs, 42, had roughly 32% of votes in early election results posted around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Thurman had 66%.

Thurman and Gibbs agree the local criminal justice system is out of whack partly because of the pandemic, which stalled court cases and has left people in jail longer while they await resolution.

Plus, people suffering from mental health issues often have to be housed alone, leaving less room to book new inmates. As a result, there are fewer people in the jail today than before the pandemic. Jail Director Marin Fox said the average daily county jail population in 2019 was 265, while the average daily population in January was about 150.

But the candidates' plans to book more people in jail differ.

Gibbs ran on a plan to move the jail from under the Cowlitz County commissioners' management, to the sheriff's office. He said he was interested in possibly expanding the Cowlitz County Jail or housing adult inmates in the county's juvenile center by separating them from youth.

Thurman said the jail should stay under the commissioners' rule because the facility requires complex oversight by local, state and federal authorities and is "associated with a great deal of civil liability." He said he's already working with local law enforcement chiefs and Fox to figure out how to book more people. He said the work enabled them to book more suspects of misdemeanor charges like DUIs and domestic violence.

Gibbs has said his allegiance is to the U.S. Constitution over state and law rules, and that Oath Keeper founder Richard Mack, who coined the term "constitutional sheriff" has some good ideas — like his 1997 Supreme Court win in the Brady Law case — and also some ideas Gibbs doesn't agree with.

A county elections office representative said they plan to count 6,300 ballots on Wednesday and release results that evening.