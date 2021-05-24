Special three-day filing period held for Cowlitz County seats with no candidates after filing week

Cowlitz County is holding a special three-day filing period for positions no one filed for during the regular filing period last week.

Candidates can file online through 4 p.m. Wednesday or in person at the elections office through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Positions included in the special period are:

• Toutle Lake School District No. 130, Director District 5

• Cemetery District 1, Commissioner Position 1

• Cemetery District 1, Commissioner Position 2

• Cemetery District 3, Commissioner Position 1

• Cemetery District 3, Commissioner Position 2

• Cemetery District 3, Commissioner Position 3

The Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland also is seeking people to serve on the "against" committee for the Castle Rock Library excess levy. Committee members should reside within the district and will be responsible for preparing statements for the voters' guide advocating rejection of the proposition.

People interested in serving on a committee should contact the Cowlitz County Elections Office by Wednesday by email at elections@co.cowlitz.wa.us or by phone at 360-577-3005.

