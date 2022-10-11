Southwest Washington 3rd Congressional District candidates to debate Saturday in Vancouver

The League of Women Voters will hold a debate Saturday in Vancouver between Joe Kent, R-Yacolt, and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Skamania, who are vying for the 3rd Congressional District seat currently held by Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler.

Five newspapers — The Daily News in Longview, The Columbian in Vancouver, the Chinook Observer in Ilwaco, The Chronicle in Centralia and the Skamania County Pioneer in Stevenson — are co-sponsors of the debate. Journalists from each of the news outlets will prepare questions for the candidates, who are facing off in the Nov. 8 general election.

The October debate will take place at 2 p.m. at the Vancouver Community Library, 901 C St. and seating will be very limited.

The debate will air live on CVTV and TVW, as well as on tdn.com.

The local chapters of the League of Women Voters arranged the debate between the political newcomers to ask questions about their stances on national concerns and local issues affecting southwest Washington.

Kent and Perez previously faced off during a late September debate in Vancouver. Saturday’s debate will be the last major event featuring both candidates before ballots are mailed out to voters by Oct. 21.