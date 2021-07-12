Primary election ballots go out Friday to Cowlitz County voters

Nearly 41,000 ballots for the Aug. 3 primary election will hit Cowlitz County voters’ mailboxes starting this weekend.

Some residents could see ballots as early as Saturday and most should arrive no later than July 20, elections manager Hayley Johnson said. Registered voters who don’t receive a ballot by Wednesday can call the Elections Office at 360-577-3005 for a replacement.

Residents can register to vote online or by mail until 5 p.m. July 26, but can register or update their address in person at the Elections Office until 8 p.m. Aug. 3.

Voters can drop off their completed ballots in a county drop box, the mail or at the elections office, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Room 107 in Kelso. A ballot must be put in a drop box or received in person before 8 p.m. Aug. 3 or postmarked by Aug. 3. Ballots have pre-paid postage and can be dropped in the mail without a stamp.

The primary narrows races with three or more candidates to two challengers who proceed to the general election in November. For positions representing a specific district, only voters living in that area can cast a primary election vote.

Most seats up this year have two or fewer candidates, and ballots will vary depending on location.