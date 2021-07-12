Primary election ballots go out Friday to Cowlitz County voters

Nearly 41,000 ballots for the Aug. 3 primary election will hit Cowlitz County voters’ mailboxes starting this weekend.
Some residents could see ballots as early as Saturday and most should arrive no later than July 20, elections manager Hayley Johnson said. Registered voters who don’t receive a ballot by Wednesday can call the Elections Office at 360-577-3005 for a replacement.
Residents can register to vote online or by mail until 5 p.m. July 26, but can register or update their address in person at the Elections Office until 8 p.m. Aug. 3.
Voters can drop off their completed ballots in a county drop box, the mail or at the elections office, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Room 107 in Kelso. A ballot must be put in a drop box or received in person before 8 p.m. Aug. 3 or postmarked by Aug. 3. Ballots have pre-paid postage and can be dropped in the mail without a stamp.
The primary narrows races with three or more candidates to two challengers who proceed to the general election in November. For positions representing a specific district, only voters living in that area can cast a primary election vote.
Most seats up this year have two or fewer candidates, and ballots will vary depending on location.
Kalama voters will have three races to vote on: mayor, council position 1 and council position 2.
Kelso voters will decide who moves forward in two city council races, positions 1 and 4.
Voters in the Longview School District will pick the top two candidates in school board races for positions 1 and 2.
A special tax levy to support the Castle Rock Public Library will appear on the ballot for district residents.
Cowlitz County EMS District No. 1 is asking voters to approve a special excess levy of $352,213, about $1.10 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, to be collected in 2022. The money will help pay for operations, maintenance and salaries, according to the resolution.
The EMS district includes the southeast corner of the county, east of Ariel, including Yale and Cougar.
Cowlitz County voter turnout did not exceed 24% during the last three odd-year primaries, with an average of 21.8%, Johnson said. The county “hopes and prepares” for a large turnout, but Johnson said she expects it to be about 23% this year.
Along with their ballot, voters will receive a local voters’ pamphlet with information specific to each ballot, now required under a new state law that went into effect July 1, Johnson said. Depending on the ballot, it will contain candidate statements and contact information, ballot resolution information, dates and deadlines and registration information. A full voters’ guide is available at votewa.gov.