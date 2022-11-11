 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Morton voters favor leaving Timberland Regional Library system

  • 0
Books
Kimberly Farmer on Unsplash, contributed

MORTON — Morton’s Proposition 1 was leading 58.49% to 41.51% as of Thursday. 

The “yes” vote, which supported Morton leaving the Timberland Regional Library system, had 272 yes votes and 193 for no. 

A simple majority is needed for the measure to pass.

In 2012, Morton, a city in Lewis County, voted to be annexed into the library system. Since the annexation went into effect in 2014, a portion of Morton residents’ property taxes have gone to support the system. Since the annexation, there has been frustration among some Morton residents about the lack of a permanent library structure in the city.

Lewis County certification of the Washington state general election will take place at 9 a.m. on Nov. 29.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bong! Big Ben's back in Britain after 5-year renovation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News