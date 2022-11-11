Morton voters favor leaving Timberland Regional Library system

MORTON — Morton’s Proposition 1 was leading 58.49% to 41.51% as of Thursday.
The “yes” vote, which supported Morton leaving the Timberland Regional Library system, had 272 yes votes and 193 for no.
A simple majority is needed for the measure to pass.
In 2012, Morton, a city in Lewis County, voted to be annexed into the library system. Since the annexation went into effect in 2014, a portion of Morton residents’ property taxes have gone to support the system. Since the annexation, there has been frustration among some Morton residents about the lack of a permanent library structure in the city.
Lewis County certification of the Washington state general election will take place at 9 a.m. on Nov. 29.