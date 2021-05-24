Longview resident files to challenge Mayor Wallis in next election 'because it is funny'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wallis said some things the council has been working on haven't happened yet and and there's "definitely some work ahead of us."

Her time on the council has reminded Wallis that "communication in every forum is key."

"Whether I’m a councilor or the mayor, it’s vital that those lines of communication stay open and that I’m not just the leader … a huge part of it is listening," she said. "What I've learned the last four years is how important it is to listen to councilors, staff and incorporate their thoughts and ideas. To listen to citizens, they’re the taxpaying body. I want to make good policy for them, to be fair and reasonable."

Wallis said although government takes time get things done, it's important to be thorough and make sure it's right before moving forward.

The city has put out "beautiful projects" for the community and some people don't realize the work that went into them, Wallis said.

The council "definitely has some work ahead of us and I want to be a part of that," she said.

Wallis said she wanted to remind people running for elected office and the community to be kind during election season.