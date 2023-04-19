The filing deadline for this year's city council races is nearly a month away, but two major decisions have come out of Longview this week.

Hillary Strobel told The Daily News on Wednesday she was not seeking reelection to her council seat. Strobel was elected to the Longview City Council in 2019.

"It's been the honor of a lifetime to serve Longview, and I'm very proud of my contributions on this council, but it's time for me to move into the next stage of my life," Strobel said by text.

Incumbent Christopher Ortiz announced Tuesday he was running to keep his seat. Ortiz was appointed to the council in March 2022 when a seat became vacant, so this will be his first election campaign.

In his announcement statement, Ortiz said he had a high attention to detail when it came to city projects and had a "proven track record of listening to the community."

Councilmember Ruth Kendall said Tuesday she had "not announced" her plans for a reelection race yet. Mike Wallin filed with the state Public Disclosure Commission in February to begin his reelection campaign.

Among the challengers running for Longview council seats, the most notable name is former mayor and city councilmember Ramona Leber. Leber joined the council in 1991 after being appointed to a vacant seat and was reelected three times. In 1996 she became Longview's first female mayor.

Leber told The Daily News that she was approached by friends from "different directions" to run for a council seat. She added she is supportive of the council's approach to addressing homelessness but wanted to do more to tackle drug and substance use.

"The issues today are different, but yet the same," Leber said. "I have quite a bit of experience in a lot of areas, including on the council, and I think that could be put to good use in serving again."

Three other challengers previously had filed to run for the Longview City Council this year — Colby Conerly, Erik Halvorson and Randy Knox — and have begun fundraising for their campaigns.

Reelection plans are also taking shape for the four Kelso City Council races. Councilmembers Lisa Alexander and Keenan Harvey have filed with the state Public Disclosure Commission to prepare their campaigns.

Incumbent Jim Hill sent out a public letter earlier in April saying he plans to run for reelection, a reversal from his brief announcement in January that he would step down from the Kelso City Council.

LaDonna Page, the fourth councilmember up for election, declined to comment Tuesday when asked about her plans. Page was appointed to fill a vacant seat in February 2022.

The official filing week runs from May 15 through May 19, though candidates can begin filing declarations by mail to the Cowlitz County Elections Office on May 1.