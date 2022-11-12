Kent's late gains may not be enough to overtake Gluesenkamp Perez in House race

While the gap between the candidates is closing, it appears Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has a growing chance to win the House race in Washington's 3rd District.

As of Friday afternoon, Gluesenkamp Perez had a total of 146,372 votes in the district, while Republican Joe Kent had 141,413 votes, reports the Washington State Secretary of State.

Kent would need to win roughly 60% of the estimated 27,000 remaining votes in the 3rd District to beat Gluesenkamp Perez, with the majority of that success coming from Clark County.

Kent made a limited gain in ballots counted in Clark County Friday. Out of the roughly 23,000 votes counted in Clark Friday, Kent gained 158 votes.

The updated results from Cowlitz County on Friday gave Kent an additional 750 votes, but that marks the last large update from the county. Kent has received 54.5% of the votes counted in Cowlitz so far.

If Gluesenkamp Perez does maintain her lead, it would be one of the largest upsets for a House of Representatives race in years. The current Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who lost in the August primary, won 56% of the votes during the 2020 election. The last polling prediction model from FiveThirtyEight gave Kent a 98% chance of winning the district.

Like the August primary, later updates have leaned conservative as elections officials processed votes cast on Election Day. Kent's results in Cowlitz, for instance, jumped from 51.6% in the initial vote to 60.8% of the votes counted on Thursday and 57.5% of the count Friday.

Cowlitz County auditor Carolyn Fundingsland said the office had been braced for around 14,000 voters to come through on Election Day. Turnout ended up being significantly lower but there were still lines out the door of the elections office, largely for people who had received a ballot in the mail but wanted a replacement ballot from the office, she said.

Fundingsland said there is "absolutely no difference" between the mail ballots and the replacements kept at the office, but the staff was willing to fulfill any requests made.

"We stopped asking if they'd received a mail ballot because they all wanted a replacement," Fundingsland said. "It felt like the world's greatest turnout, which did not come to fruition."

The Election Day turnout was higher in Clark County. County Elections Director Cathie Garber said they received around 30,000 ballots on Monday and another 70,000 on Tuesday.

Kent said he would accept the results in the race over the past few weeks, including in a Vancouver debate when asked by The Daily News. Kent previously joined a lawsuit alleging baseless fraud during the 2020 election. He also attended an event in September held by election deniers.

Over the last few days his campaign has turned down nearly all requests for comment from local media. Kent has appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast to speculate about why the results have taken so long to come in.

The results have come out over a normal length of time in a vote-by-mail state like Washington. The current vote count is on an almost identical timeline to the district's August primary election, where Kent didn't crack the top two of the race until results reported the Monday after the election.