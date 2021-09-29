Karnofski seeks re-election in Kelso against special ed teacher Hutchison

Mike Karnofski is running against political newcomer Tyler Rock Hutchison for Position 2 on the Kelso City Council.
Karnofski, 72, is entering his second decade of holding elected office in Cowlitz County. He was a county commissioner from 2010 to 2016 before being elected to the Kelso City Council in 2017.
Hutchison, 39, is a special education teacher at Lexington Elementary School who says he got into the City Council race to improve the conditions facing many of the children he teaches.
The candidates share a focus on improving Kelso's buildings and frustration over how the City Council has handled vaccine and mask mandates.
"(Karnofski) probably has the same goals that I have," Hutchison said. "I think it's time for someone that wants to do things differently."
Ballots for the November election will be mailed to Cowlitz County voters on Oct. 15 and are due Nov. 2.
Mike Karnofski
Outside of his political experience, Karnofski is heavily involved in Kelso and the broader community. He serves on the executive committee for the Cowlitz Economic Development Council, the Cowlitz County park board and as a trustee for Lower Columbia College.
Karnofski focused on the work he has done for Kelso businesses during his first term. With help from the Cowlitz Economic Development Council, he launched the Kelso Business and Community Association to promote local businesses near the downtown core of the city.
"Economic development is more than just infrastructure. You need to give people a nice place to live, you have to have a qualified and educated workforce," Karnofski said.
One of Karnofski's goals if re-elected is to give Kelso a Local Investment Network. A program led by Washington State University and the Association of Washington Cities, the investment network helps businesses secure loans from members of the community. Loans can be as small as a few hundred dollars, but provide an alternative to banks.
There also are several recreational improvements Karnofski wants to see in Kelso, including final renovations at Tam O'Shanter Park and canoe launch areas on the Coweeman and Cowlitz rivers.
"I want to continue to make differences in Kelso and work for a better Kelso. We are making progress on a lot of these issues," Karnofski said.
Karnofski was the only councilmember to vote against a resolution last week that expressed support for residents opposing Washington's vaccine mandates. The resolution was almost completely a symbolic gesture of support, which is how Karnofski explained his vote.
"My overall position is that the City Council should focus on issues where we can make a difference and take action on problems where the city has the authority to do so," Karnofski said.
Tyler Hutchison
Hutchison moved to Kelso in 2017 after teaching for a decade on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. In recent years, the reservation often was called one of the poorest locations in the United States and Hutchison said he wanted to keep working with poor and disenfranchised students after the move.
Hutchison, who now has a 2-year-old daughter, said he wants to improve the city for his family and families of students he knows who were homeless or have unstable housing.
"If we have students that are homeless and people living on the streets, we should be focusing on that. Not on anti-mask and mandate rulings that aren't going to change anything," Hutchison said.
Addressing the housing situation was one of Hutchison's main goals. He said many city residents complain to him about "zombie houses" — residences that are owned but not maintained, and may not even be regularly lived in.
Hutchison said enforcing zoning regulations on the city's most dilapidated homes could get owners to either tackle maintenance projects or place them on the market.
"There are probably many code violations for a house that has been burned out for six years and is not being worked on," Hutchison said.
Hutchison agreed with the work done by Karnofski and the rest of the Kelso City Council to make improvements on Main Street. He said getting businesses to open in Kelso instead of Longview would involve further road improvements and incentives.