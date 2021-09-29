Karnofski seeks re-election in Kelso against special ed teacher Hutchison

Tyler Hutchison

Hutchison moved to Kelso in 2017 after teaching for a decade on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. In recent years, the reservation often was called one of the poorest locations in the United States and Hutchison said he wanted to keep working with poor and disenfranchised students after the move.

Hutchison, who now has a 2-year-old daughter, said he wants to improve the city for his family and families of students he knows who were homeless or have unstable housing.

"If we have students that are homeless and people living on the streets, we should be focusing on that. Not on anti-mask and mandate rulings that aren't going to change anything," Hutchison said.

Addressing the housing situation was one of Hutchison's main goals. He said many city residents complain to him about "zombie houses" — residences that are owned but not maintained, and may not even be regularly lived in.

Hutchison said enforcing zoning regulations on the city's most dilapidated homes could get owners to either tackle maintenance projects or place them on the market.

"There are probably many code violations for a house that has been burned out for six years and is not being worked on," Hutchison said.