Kalama mayor race pits incumbent against current and former councilmen and newcomer

KALAMA — Voters will choose between three familiar faces and one political newcomer for Kalama Mayor, after four candidates filed for the position last month.

One-term incumbent mayor Mike Reuter is up against councilman Matthew Merz, former councilman Mike Truesdell and Woodland Police sergeant Rob Gibbs in the second odd-numbered year likely to lead to high voter turnout in Kalama.

Mike Reuter

Reuter, 56, was elected in 2017. He said he decided to run for a second term because he has the most experience and necessary background to lead the city.

"I am a moderate who enjoys working with both sides of the aisle to come to a decision based on what’s in the best interest of Kalama, and not for political ideology," Reuter said in an email.

In his nearly four years as mayor, Reuter said he's learned the position is more difficult than expected.

"It is all encompassing, and it will consume your thoughts and most of your time," he said. "I have given up many moments with family and friends. My hope is to nurture and advance our town and create unity for the citizens of Kalama, and also for my children and future grandchildren to be able to continue to thrive in it for years to come. I am grateful for the opportunity."