Kalama mayor race pits incumbent against current and former councilmen and newcomer

KALAMA — Voters will choose between three familiar faces and one political newcomer for Kalama Mayor, after four candidates filed for the position last month.
One-term incumbent mayor Mike Reuter is up against councilman Matthew Merz, former councilman Mike Truesdell and Woodland Police sergeant Rob Gibbs in the second odd-numbered year likely to lead to high voter turnout in Kalama.
Mike Reuter
Reuter, 56, was elected in 2017. He said he decided to run for a second term because he has the most experience and necessary background to lead the city.
"I am a moderate who enjoys working with both sides of the aisle to come to a decision based on what’s in the best interest of Kalama, and not for political ideology," Reuter said in an email.
In his nearly four years as mayor, Reuter said he's learned the position is more difficult than expected.
"It is all encompassing, and it will consume your thoughts and most of your time," he said. "I have given up many moments with family and friends. My hope is to nurture and advance our town and create unity for the citizens of Kalama, and also for my children and future grandchildren to be able to continue to thrive in it for years to come. I am grateful for the opportunity."
The mayor said although Kalama has not been affected by the pandemic as much as many major cities, it still has to work on a full recovery and a complete reopening.
All four candidates said they want to see businesses thrive while keeping the town from growing too big.
Matthew Merz
Merz, 40, was elected to the council in 2019, beating out incumbent Mary Putka and fellow challenger Tanaja Gravina.
He said Tuesday he didn't go into his council position expecting to run for mayor. A lack of response from Reuter to his emails and a "lack of leadership" motivated Merz to run, he said.
"Kalama needs a vision ... better leadership, better transparency," he said. "The 15 months of fascism has to come to an end. We have to have a leader that's going to stand up to it. The government shouldn't have the right to dictate how much a company can or cannot work."
Merz said as a city council member, he's kept his promise to lessen the burden on taxpayers by cutting the car tab fee and decreasing the proposed tax rate increase. Merz said he has also consistently stood for individual rights.
"I listen to the people and give them what they want as long as it's not violating someone else's rights," he said.
Merz said as mayor he would develop a comprehensive tourism plan, expand youth literacy and create transparency in City Hall.
For 20 years the council has "just pushed the paper forward," he said.
Mike Truesdell
After stepping down from his council seat in May 2019 for personal and family reasons, Truesdell said Tuesday he decided to run for mayor because the time was right to get involved again. Truesdell, 48, had served on the council for about 10 years.
"I want to make sure it's heading in the right direction and to have a solid plan in place," he said.
If elected, Truesdell said he would work on "developing people" and preparing staff to take on leadership positions when others retire or leave. He said he would also work more with the Port of Kalama.
Truesdell said he was "a little surprised" about the number of candidates that filed for the position.
"I'm not running against anybody, I just want to be the mayor and help the city," he said.
Truesdell said his skills as a manager would be well suited to the mayor position.
"I'm trying to do my best to move the city forward," he said.
Rob Gibbs
Political newcomer Gibbs, 41, said he knows he has a lot of work ahead of him, but cares about the issues and the community.
Gibbs has lived in Kalama for five years and in Cowlitz County nearly his entire life. He said he began considering getting more involved in the city after the council's decision to build the new police station in Maruhn Park.
Many citizens opposed the location and funding of the $2.7 million project. Some also objected to the council pursuing the project after voters shot down a bond proposal in November 2017.
"I didn't have an issue with them having a new facility," Gibbs said. "The biggest issue was the people they represented voted, and rather than figuring out a 'plan b' they decided they didn't care what our vote was."
Gibbs said it's the job of people in elected positions to listen to the citizens and "make it work," rather than having "tunnel vision."
Even with many new members on the council, Gibbs said many people still question decisions because of the "broken trust."
The four candidates will face off in the Aug. 3 "top two" primary election, and the two who receive the most votes will move on to the November general election.