Kalama City Council candidates run again two years after loss

KALAMA — Voters will see two familiar names on their primary ballot for City Council position 1 — Jon Stanfill and Sara Hutchinson, who both ran and lost in 2019.

A third candidate, Scott Edwards, also is running for the seat.

The top two winners in the Aug. 3 primary will go on to the November general election.

Jon Stanfill

Stanfill was appointed to the seat in mid-August 2019 after losing in the primary. He decided to run to retain his seat for the same reason he first ran in 2019, he wants to give back to the community through public service. A University of Portland theology professor, Stanfill and his wife moved to Kalama in 2016.

“My background in teaching makes me well suited to listen to a wide range of perspectives, take that information and make the best, most equitable decision,” Stanfill said. “I really take the nonpartisanship of this position seriously. ... I try my hardest to not drive any personal agenda and represent Kalama the best I can.”

Stanfill said his two years on the council have allowed him to show residents how he governs, makes decisions and tries to get as much input as possible on each topic.