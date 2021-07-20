Kalama City Council candidates run again two years after loss

KALAMA — Voters will see two familiar names on their primary ballot for City Council position 1 — Jon Stanfill and Sara Hutchinson, who both ran and lost in 2019.
A third candidate, Scott Edwards, also is running for the seat.
The top two winners in the Aug. 3 primary will go on to the November general election.
Jon Stanfill
Stanfill was appointed to the seat in mid-August 2019 after losing in the primary. He decided to run to retain his seat for the same reason he first ran in 2019, he wants to give back to the community through public service. A University of Portland theology professor, Stanfill and his wife moved to Kalama in 2016.
“My background in teaching makes me well suited to listen to a wide range of perspectives, take that information and make the best, most equitable decision,” Stanfill said. “I really take the nonpartisanship of this position seriously. ... I try my hardest to not drive any personal agenda and represent Kalama the best I can.”
Stanfill said his two years on the council have allowed him to show residents how he governs, makes decisions and tries to get as much input as possible on each topic.
“One of the greatest challenges has been learning how to listen widely because it’s easy to say, ‘I listen to the voice of people,’ “ he said. “Even in a small town, we have tons of different ideas, perspectives, experiences. Finding a way to listen to different perspectives and finding the solution that’s the most equitable takes work.”
Stanfill said he is proud of what he’s done in his two years on council, including raising the low-income utility discount, working on the police department’s first five-year strategic plan and helping establish neighborhood watch groups.
As a Chamber of Commerce board member, Stanfill said he is interested in Kalama’s economic future and supporting businesses as the town grows. Stanfill said he would like to revisit an idea he had before the pandemic of creating a small business resource center in the library.
“The beauty of Kalama is it’s always going to be a small town, between the river and the hill,” he said. “Economic growth is happening and I want to do everything I can to make sure citizens are able to participate and benefit from it.”
Sara Hutchinson
Hutchinson said she wanted to run again because she wants to be involved more and be part of accomplishing the city’s goals. An Army veteran, Hutchinson owns a massage business.
“I was raised in Kalama and I love our town,” she said. “I think that the town, the people could be more involved in the process of projects happening in our city. I want to help make a difference and be part of the process.”
Hutchinson said she wants to hold the city accountable for projects that have not been completed as they were presented, such as the Maruhn Park Memorial.
It’s important to most residents that Kalama maintains its small-town feel and Hutchinson said she’d like to keep it that way. But development at the Port of Kalama, including a new cruise ship dock, that will help bring more people to town is beneficial, she said.
“That kind of development I think is needed for our commercial district to thrive,” Hutchinson said.
As long as streets can keep up with increased traffic, the recent housing developments have been welcome, she said.
In her second time campaigning, Hutchinson said she’s doing a better job of understanding how the city runs, where money comes from and how it can be distributed.
Hutchinson said she’s paid closer attention to how the council members and city administration officials get information out, which could be improved.
Getting information out to people and encouraging community involvement would help move projects forward, she said.
Scott Edwards
Edwards moved to Kalama in 2018 from Battle Ground, Wash., and said he is running because he wants to get involved in the city. The 49-year-old real estate agent with Keller Williams said he likes being a part of the community.
“I’m not running because I thought someone was doing a bad job. I just wanted to get more involved and have a say in what’s going on,” he said. “I would like to see more of Kalama get involved.”
Edwards said he wants to encourage residents to get “out and about” in Kalama through events. Expanding the National Night Out or holding a chili cookoff are possible family-friendly ways for neighbors to know each other better, he said. It would be nice to see local venues such as the Community Building and the port’s Westin Amphitheater used more often, Edwards said.
Informing residents about what is going on in the town is a “hurdle” Edwards said he would like to see tackled better, potentially through a newsletter or billboards. He said he’s not sure how he would direct people to those resources.
“A better community is one that communicates,” he said. “Maybe we don’t all agree on everything, but maybe we can get along and find more commonality.”
Edwards said he would like to see “slow growth” in Kalama and investment into current businesses and buildings.