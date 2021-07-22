Incumbent, two challengers vie for Kalama City Council position 2 in August primary

Parkhill, 39, works for a septic and land development company and grew up in Kelso. After moving to Kalama two years ago, Parkhill said he heard concerns from residents about growth, increasing taxes, safety and traffic problems.

"I’m not happy with a lot of the way things are going outside our community as well, but felt like change has got to start in my own community," he said. "I would like to see some positive changes the people of Kalama would like to see happen."

Parkhill said some growth is necessary, but he doesn't want Kalama's small-town feel to go away. While he is not a business owner, Parkhill said he'd like to talk with business owners and the council about how to support local. He said he would like to see more events to bring in tourism to support local businesses.

It seems like people feel like their voices are not being heard about things going on in the city, Parkhill said. While the City Council is appointed to make decisions, they should be for what the people want not what each individual wants, he said.

Parkhill said there is time for council members to research each agenda topic before the meeting, so there should be time for the public to have their voices heard.