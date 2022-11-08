How Cowlitz County voted in early midterm election results

Unofficial results in this year's midterm election show Cowlitz County residents' choices in confirming new levies and lawmakers.

As of Tuesday night, voter turnout in Cowlitz County was at 34.7%, with thousands of ballots yet to count. Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland said Tuesday she believes turnout will reach close to 75%.

Election workers will count about 6,300 ballots on Wednesday but it's difficult to estimate the total left to count, Fundingsland said. The office should have a better estimate tomorrow, and tabulating ballots will continue well into next week, she said.

State races

In early unofficial results for the U.S. Senate race, 56.9% of Cowlitz County residents chose Republican candidate Tiffany Smiley, who is challenging incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Patty Murray. Murray had 42.9% of the Cowlitz County vote as of 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Murray had 57% of the overall state vote, according to the Washington state Secretary of State.

A highly watched contest for the U.S. House of Representatives seat representing the Southwest Washington district saw 51.6% or 12,735 Cowlitz County voters choose Republican candidate Joe Kent, with 47.9% or 11,826 residents who voted for his Democratic opponent Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. About 53% of voters in the state opted for Gluesenkamp Perez.

For Washington State Secretary of State, 57.6% or 13,816 county voters chose nonpartisan candidate Julie Anderson over Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs, who got 39.2% or 9,394 votes in early results. However Hobbs had about 50% of overall state votes.

Incumbent Republican State Rep. Jim Walsh got 57.4% of the county vote, or 9,203 voters. He was challenged by Democrat Kelli Hughes-Ham, who in early results got 6,824 or 42.5% of the county vote. About 60% of voters opted for Walsh overall in the district.

County voters in early results also voted 56.9% for State Rep. Joel McEntire, who ran as a Republican against Democratic candidate Cara Cusack, who is trailing in the county with 43% of the vote. About 59% of voters opted for McEntire in the district.

County races

Voters in early results Tuesday night chose Republican incumbent Brad Thurman to serve again as sheriff, earning 66.5% or 14,880 Cowlitz County votes in unofficial early results. Republican challenger Rob Gibbs trailed with 7,097 or 31.7% of Cowlitz County votes.

The county commissioner seat for district No. 3 was also up for grabs this year. Unofficial results showed voters apparently chose John Jabusch, who ran as an independent and as of 8 p.m. Tuesday garnered 50.8% or 12,357 votes.

He is running against Republican candidate Rick Dahl, who in early Cowlitz County results had 48.9% or 11,904 votes.

Cowlitz County residents also had to decide on a new county coroner.

Incumbent Timothy Davidson ran as an independent against Republican candidate Dana Tucker. Voters early Tuesday night appeared to choose Tucker, who got 58.5% or 14,147 votes. Davidson in early results had 9,980 or 41.3% of votes.

County measures

Whether Castle Rock's library got funding was also on the ballot this midterm, after the initial push to tax 30 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value failed to get the necessary 60% supermajority, of the vote.

Unofficial early results showed voters once again voted down the levy that library officials have said would provide much-needed services for Castle Rock residents, with 52.7% or 240 Cowlitz County votes approving the measure and 47.3% or 215 votes rejecting it.

Another levy was on ballots, this time to fund more staff and services at the Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue in the city of Kelso and unincorporated areas surrounding Longview. The measure aims to increase the tax rate from 97 cents to $1.35 per $1,000 of assessed property values. The fire department in its argument for the new rate said this would actually match its "regular real property tax levy rate," according to the county voter pamphlet.

This levy earned 55.6% or 4,445 county votes in early Tuesday election results, with 3,543 or 44.4% rejecting the measure.

Unopposed races

Several positions on the ballot went uncontested.

Dave Quinn, incumbent commissioner for the Cowlitz County Public Utilities District, ran unopposed for the nonpartisan six-year position.

Three Cowlitz County District Court judges also ran in separate uncontested races, Kevin Blondin, M. Jamie Imboden and John Hays.

Cowlitz County Treasurer Debra Gardner also ran unopposed in her re-election, as did Cowlitz Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland, Cowlitz Clerk Staci Myklebust and Cowlitz Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen.

Reporter Katie Fairbanks contributed to this article.