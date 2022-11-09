Gluesenkamp Perez keeps lead over Kent in 3rd District race

After Wednesday election results, it still remains too close to say whether Joe Kent or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez will represent Washington’s 3rd Congressional District next year.

Gluesenkamp Perez continues to lead Kent through the results as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, with little change in the margin between the candidates. Gluesenkamp Perez has 114,675 votes compared to Kent’s 104,402 over the first two days of tabulation.

The winner of the race will likely not be known until Friday at the earliest, given the tens of thousands of uncounted ballots remaining in Clark County.

Kent led the results out of Cowlitz County with 52.92% of the votes, or 16,387 total votes compared to Gluesenkamp Perez’s 14,417 as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The 3rd District will likely become the focus of national attention as one of the remaining uncalled races in the House of Representatives, which Republicans have yet to secure control of as of Wednesday afternoon. The winner of the race will replace Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in the House of Representatives.

The general expectation is that future updates will continue to show Kent gaining ground. In the August primary, he made up a 4,800-vote deficit to Herrera Beutler between the first results released and the final tallies. Kent had encouraged his supporters to hang onto their ballots until Tuesday, citing conspiracies about vote-tabulation machines, and those same-day votes will be a major chunk of the later updates.

Even if the continuing vote counts push Kent into first place, the close results are unexpected for a seat that was viewed as safely Republican heading into this week. Herrera Beutler received 53% of the district’s vote or higher in the last six general elections. The redistricting process kept the district with a Republican-leaning majority.

Clark County has the largest number of remaining votes to count and is one of two counties where Kent is trailing Gluesenkamp Perez. As of Wednesday, Kent has received 41.8% of the votes in a county that Herrera Beutler won outright during the 2020 election.

The last time the 3rd District saw an election go down to the wire was in 1996, when Republican Rep. Linda Smith held off Democrat Brian Baird by 887 votes. Baird would go on to win the district in 1998 after Smith left the seat to run for Senate.

The margins are similarly close in Washington’s 8th Congressional District, where the incumbent Democrat Kim Schrier holds a 12,500-vote lead over Republican challenger Matt Larkin. Schrier’s lead increased between the counts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The results for Kent also mirror Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, where a similarly controversial Republican in Lauren Boebert narrowly trails in the results for her hotly-contested reelection effort through Wednesday afternoon.

The fundraising totals for the race narrowly favored Gluesenkamp Perez leading into the election. Filings with the Federal Elections Commission show that as of mid-October, Perez had received $3.28 million in contributions while Kent received $3.19 million. Contributions over the final two weeks of the election mostly broke toward Gluesenkamp Perez until the final day of the campaign.