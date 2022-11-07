General Election ballots due by 8 p.m. Tuesday; visit tdn.com for immediate preliminary results

Readers can visit tdn.com by 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to view immediate, preliminary vote counts of the General Election.

The first batch of preliminary votes on Tuesday, as well as the second round on Wednesday, will be immediately updated on tdn.com.

The newspaper’s print deadline is about two hours prior to when the first round of election results will be released Tuesday, so Wednesday’s print edition will not include election results.

Voters have until Tuesday to get their ballots postmarked or dropped in a drop box by 8 p.m. Tuesday. No postage is needed to mail ballots or return them in drop boxes.

This year is the first midterm election since Washington began allowing same-day voter registration. People can register to vote or update their addresses in person at the Cowlitz County Elections Office at 207 Fourth Avenue North in Kelso until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The Daily News will cover results of competitive local races, including for the Cowlitz County coroner, Cowlitz County sheriff and Cowlitz County commissioner for District 3, as well as regional races for Washington state Legislative District 19 representatives for Positions 1 and 2.

The results of two measures will also be reported on: A property tax levy to fund more staff and services at Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue in the city of Kelso and the unincorporated areas around the city of Longview, and a property tax levy to fund the operation of the public library in the city of Castle Rock.

As of Monday, the Cowlitz County Elections Office reported staff had received nearly 45% of ballots from eligible voters, and about 67% had been received by drop box. The office received the most ballots on Oct. 24 and Nov. 1, the county reports.

Voter turnout in the state for the election is running behind the pace of the last midterm four years ago, reports The Seattle Times. About 1.5 million ballots have been returned statewide — about 32% of registered voters, as of the Friday update, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. That’s down from nearly 35% at the same point in 2018.

Editor’s note: Jim Brunner of The Seattle Times contributed to this article.