Elections office expects high turnout, lengthy count of last-minute ballots

With Cowlitz County election officials anticipating near-record turnout for this year's midterm election, results could take longer than normal to tabulate on Nov. 8 because of last-minute ballots.

Cowlitz County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland's office is already seeing a heavy stream of phone calls and questions from voters, she said, adding the level of interest is nearly as high as she remembered for the 2020 election, which set turnout records.

It's looking similar in Skamania County, where officials have issued news releases saying they expect a "historically high turnout rate."

Around 25% of voters in the 3rd Congressional District had already returned their ballots as of Wednesday, in line with the early returns across Washington. Pacific County reported a 40% early turnout, while Clark County was the only part of the region where early voting was below the statewide average.

Washington's Secretary of State Office expects turnout to be right around the 71.8% voter rate seen in the 2018 election. Exact turnout numbers will be highly dependent on what happens in the final days before the election deadline.

There are several reasons that officials expect a rise in Election Day votes. This year is the first midterm election since Washington began allowing same-day voter registration.

Results also may be slowed by the holiday. It's up to county auditors whether their offices will be open on Veterans Day to release count the Friday after the election.

Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties have said they will do some vote counting when they would otherwise be closed for Veterans Day. Lewis, Pacific and Wahkiakum counties do not plan to count votes on the national holiday.

There are also organized efforts, largely among conservative voters, to hold onto their ballots until Election Day to combat worries about election security.

"It's new, and it's OK," Fundingsland said. "It doesn't change our process, but it changes the timeliness in which they see results."

The approach was explicitly endorsed by Joe Kent, Republican candidate in the 3rd Congressional District, during a small town hall at the Cowlitz County Republican headquarters on Tuesday night.

While Kent thanked his supporters who had already voted, he theorized that the vote counting machines may use the initial results to somehow stack the deck and predict how many votes should be faked.

“The idea there is that you give them less time with your ballot to play games,” Kent said. “I don’t think the people in the county auditors office are doing anything, but they have to use these machines.”

There is no evidence that voting machines intentionally have faked results, either in Washington or any another U.S. state. A lawsuit Kent joined questioning the 2020 election results in Washington was thrown out of court for lack of evidence.

In response, Derrick Nunnelly, spokesperson for the Secretary of State's Office, said: "Without evidence, I'm not sure what you base a suspicion of any manipulation on. Voting in Washington is a secure and transparent process."

Fundingsland said the fraud claims were baseless, but that there were pros and cons to voting at different times during the vote window. Later voters have more time to react to new stories or last-minute advertising bursts. Concentrating the votes late, however, does slow down the counting process.

Election officials have to manually check the signature on each ballot envelope and visually inspect each ballot before it gets scanned by a machine. For early votes, that preparation happens well before votes are tabulated and released on Tuesday night. Fundingsland said her office can check around 4,000 ballots a day beginning on Wednesday.

"You're going to see races flipping. It may be surprising to some voters because what is up on Election Night may not compare with the certified results at the end," Fundingsland said.

The result could be an inverse of the "blue shift" that occurred during the 2020 election, in which mail-in votes from Democrats that arrived after Election Day led to Joe Biden winning multiple swing states after days of extensive counting.

August's primary race in the 3rd District showed exactly that change. Kent trailed incumbent Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler by nearly 5,000 votes in the first total released after polls closed Tuesday. He didn't overtake Herrera Beutler until the results released the following Monday. He ended up defeating her by 1,000 votes.