Early election results in for Kelso council races

Early results from the four Kelso City Council races show strong results for the two incumbents and a former City Council member.
The tightest of the council races came in position 3, where incumbent Kim Lefebvre held a narrow lead over Jeremiah Harrington.
Lefebvre received 403 votes in the initial results, or 53.2% of the total votes, while Harrington received 352 votes.
Lefebvre is a longtime Kelso resident who has been on the city council since 2016, though she had previously served a two-year council stint between 2011 and 2013. Harrington is a former nurse turned construction contractor and was the only Kelso candidate to be endorsed by the Cowlitz County Republican party.
The campaign for position 4 on the council had evolved into a three-way race over the last month. Jim Hill took an early lead over listed opponent Rowan Kelsall and Kirsten Markstrom, who launched a write-in campaign in mid-October.
Hill received 416 votes in the initial count, or 55.2% of the total ballots. Kelsall received 272 votes, while Markstrom received a portion of the 66 write-in votes that were cast.
The winner of the race will take the seat currently held by Richard McCaine.
Hill is a former city councilmember and outspoken advocate for local groups in Kelso. Kelsall is a Washington Department of Ecology employee and former state Senate aide who moved to Kelso in 2020. Markstrom is a homeschooling mother with a strong Constitutionalist approach to local government.
In position 2, current councilmember Mike Karnofski will likely survive a challenge from Tyler Hutchison, a teacher from the Kelso School District. Karnofski received 64.2% of the initial results while Hutchison received 34.1%.
Karnofski was a Cowlitz County Commissioner from 2010 to 2016. This is his first re-election campaign as a city councilman. Hutchison moved to Kelso in 2017. He said he ran for the City Council to improve the city for his family and the families of the low-income students he works with.
Brian Wood is poised for an easy victory for council position 1 over the suspended campaign of Curtis Hart. Wood received 70.5% of the 749 votes counted in the initial tally, while Hart received 27.6%.
Wood is a manager for Nippon Dynawave Packaging and was heavily involved with youth sports before running for City Council. Wood will take the seat currently held by Jeffrey McAllister.
Hart announced in July he was pulling back his campaign because of concerns with the financial disclosure requirements, but he did not end his campaign in time to be removed from the primary or general election ballot.
Additional election results will be released beginning late Wednesday afternoon.