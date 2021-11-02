Early election results in for Kelso council races show strong results

Early results from the four Kelso City Council races show strong results for the two incumbents and a former City Council member.

The tightest of the council races came in position 3, where incumbent Kim Lefebvre held a narrow lead over Jeremiah Harrington.

Lefebvre received 403 votes in the initial results, or 53.2% of the total votes, while Harrington received 352 votes.

Lefebvre is a longtime Kelso resident who has been on the City Council since 2016, though she had previously served a two-year council stint between 2011 and 2013. Harrington is a former nurse turned construction contractor and was the only Kelso candidate to be endorsed by the Cowlitz County Republican party.

The campaign for position 4 on the council evolved into a three-way race over the last month. Jim Hill took an early lead over listed opponent Rowan Kelsall and Kirsten Markstrom, who launched a write-in campaign in mid-October.

Hill received 416 votes in the initial count, or 55.2% of the total ballots. Kelsall received 272 votes, while Markstrom received a portion of the 66 write-in votes that were cast.

The winner of the race will take the seat currently held by Richard McCaine.