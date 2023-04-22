KALAMA — Cowlitz County Fire District 5 will ask voters in August to approve its first levy lid lift since limits began to help address staffing and apparatus needs for the growing district.

The Aug. 1 primary ballot measure asks for a six-year levy lid lift — from a rate of $0.99 per $1,000 of assessed value to $1.35 per $1,000 for 2024 — with an annual levy growth rate of up to 6%, Chief Sammy Brown said.

If passed, the owner of a $300,000 home would pay an additional $108 the first year, for a total of $405. For a $400,000 home, the annual total would be $540, a $144 increase.

The levy lift would help pay for new employees to address the district's growing population and "ever-increasing need," Brown said.

Cowlitz 5 currently has four administrative staff, six career firefighters and about 25 volunteers, Brown said. Since 1995, the district has had at least one firefighter and one EMT on duty 24/7, 365 days a year, he said.

The agency's 63-square-mile district is unique because unlike other rural districts, Kalama includes an active port with many potential hazards, Brown said.

The Port of Kalama houses glass and chemical manufacturers, steel and wood product suppliers and two grain elevators, Brown said. It's also been a driver of increased tourist activity, including passengers coming off American Cruise Line ships.

The district's call volume increased 45% in the last 10 years and 16% in the last year, Brown said.

Rising demand is expected to continue with development of several commercial and light industrial buildings at the Port of Kalama, a new multifamily building in the city and multiple other residential projects, Brown said.

The district plans to use the levy lift revenue to hire three new staff firefighters who also would be certified as EMTs or paramedics, Brown said. The change would improve service quality, response time, efficiency and the insurance rating for district residents, he said.

"The bottom line is to enhance safety for our members and others in the district," Brown said.

The money would also help address the district's aging fleet, Brown said. The department has two fire engines, two tenders, two brush trucks and two medic units. The 20-year-old fire engines are of the most concern, he said.

A new fire engine can cost $700,000 to $800,000, so the district will evaluate whether it should purchase a new one or a used one, or refurbish an existing vehicle, Brown said.

Although the district's assessed value has gone up over the past few years, because it can only raise the levy amount by 1% annually, the rate has decreased.

That's because the limited increase is not enough to keep up with inflation and growing needs, Brown said. Cowlitz 5 is looking to generate enough revenue with the levy lid lift to hire staff and improve aging apparatus, while putting away enough to ideally reduce the rate after six years' time, he said.

Ahead of the election, the district is holding three community meetings for residents to get more information about the proposal. The first meeting is at 5:30 p.m. May 18 at Station 2.

Brown said the agency is working to ensure residents have accurate facts before making a decision in August.

"The district is looking to prepare ourselves for future growth of the district, to maintain and improve upon our level of service, and make sure we're there for them when they need us," he said.