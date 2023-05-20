A record number of races are heading to a primary election in August.
There are 113 candidates who filed for open elected positions across Cowlitz County this week. In 12 of the races, three or more candidates are competing for the same seat, guaranteeing the election will get a primary vote on Aug. 1.
In 2019 the county had 10 local races go to a primary, which has easily been the most in the 21st century.
One of the largest primary fields is for the Kelso City Council. LaDonna Page, who was appointed to council in February 2022, has opted not to run for a full term on the council and four candidates have filed for the seat. The field includes Veryl Anderson, the city's former finance director, Jeremiah Harrington, who ran for city council in 2021, Scott Olson and Drew Wood.
The other race with four candidates is for the mayor of Woodland, where current mayor Will Finn is facing three challengers: Woodland Police Sgt. James Keller, Todd Dinehart and Janna Lovejoy.
Kalama City Councilor Matthew Merz, who was convicted of two felonies in March, is not running for his seat, but the seat held by current councilor Wendy Conradi. Conradi and Spenser Gwynne are vying for the same position.
Three people are running for the seat Merz currently holds, including former Cowlitz County Sheriff candidate Rob Gibbs.
Three people are running to replace Hillary Strobel on the Longview City Council after she announced her intention to not seek reelection. Mike Wallin's seat on the Longview council will also see a primary vote as he faces two challengers.
An unusually large number of school board races were also competitive enough to need a primary. Toutle Lake School District, which has not had a primary race in the last 20 years, has two school director positions that will go to the primary. The Longview, Kelso and Castle Rock school districts have one director race each that will head to a primary vote.