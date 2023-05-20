A record number of races are heading to a primary election in August.

There are 113 candidates who filed for open elected positions across Cowlitz County this week. In 12 of the races, three or more candidates are competing for the same seat, guaranteeing the election will get a primary vote on Aug. 1.

In 2019 the county had 10 local races go to a primary, which has easily been the most in the 21st century.

One of the largest primary fields is for the Kelso City Council. LaDonna Page, who was appointed to council in February 2022, has opted not to run for a full term on the council and four candidates have filed for the seat. The field includes Veryl Anderson, the city's former finance director, Jeremiah Harrington, who ran for city council in 2021, Scott Olson and Drew Wood.

The other race with four candidates is for the mayor of Woodland, where current mayor Will Finn is facing three challengers: Woodland Police Sgt. James Keller, Todd Dinehart and Janna Lovejoy.

Kalama City Councilor Matthew Merz, who was convicted of two felonies in March, is not running for his seat, but the seat held by current councilor Wendy Conradi. Conradi and Spenser Gwynne are vying for the same position.

Three people are running for the seat Merz currently holds, including former Cowlitz County Sheriff candidate Rob Gibbs.

Three people are running to replace Hillary Strobel on the Longview City Council after she announced her intention to not seek reelection. Mike Wallin's seat on the Longview council will also see a primary vote as he faces two challengers.

An unusually large number of school board races were also competitive enough to need a primary. Toutle Lake School District, which has not had a primary race in the last 20 years, has two school director positions that will go to the primary. The Longview, Kelso and Castle Rock school districts have one director race each that will head to a primary vote.

Who is running? Longview City Council Position 1: Mike Wallin*, Kalei LaFave, Larry Wood Position 2: Colby Conerly, Ramona Leber, Keith Young Position 3: Christopher Ortiz*, Erik Halvorson Position 4: Ruth Kendall*, Randy Knox Kelso City Council Position 4: Jim Hill*, Aaron Bunn Position 5: Keenan Harvey*, Garrett Colkitt, Richard Sims Position 6: Lisa Alexander* Position 7: Veryl Anderson, Jeremiah Harrington, Scott Olson, Drew Wood Castle Rock City Council Mayor: Paul Helenberg* Position 3: John Earl Queen*, John Wesley Whalen Position 4: Paul Simonsen* Position 5: Ellen Rose* Kalama City Council Position 3: Wendy Conradi*, Spenser Gwynne, Matthew Merz Position 4: Steve Kallio*, Lynn Hughes Position 5: Deb Geiger, Staci Mangan, Rob Gibbs Woodland City Council Mayor: Will Finn*, Todd Dinehart, James Keller, Janna Lovejoy Position 3: Melissa Doughty*, Keith Bellisle Position 4: Aaron Alderman*, Douglas Freimarck Sr. Position 5: DeeAnna Holland*, Gabe Huston Position 6: Terry Hall* Position 7: Monte Smith* Castle Rock School District District 3: Henry Karnofski* District 4 (at large): Tracy Morgan*, Levi Godinho, Gary Stoner District 5 (at large): Todd Jansen*, Angelica Velazquez Kalama School District District 2: Ryan Cruser*, Jeremy Kushner District 3: Wesley R. Eader*, Nicola Studinarz District 4: Katie Perkins*, Rachael Brace (Dove) District 5: Russ Ipock*, Dustin Moon Kelso School District Position 3: Jeane Conrad* Position 4: Mike Haas*, Andrew Larson, Lloyd Melone III Position 4: Rich Fletcher, Robert Lynn Longview School District Position 3: Don Wiitala*, Robert Kohr Jr. Position 4: Barb Westrick*, Scott Beck, Terry Carlson Position 5: Jennifer Leach*, Karis Searcy Toutle Lake School District District 1: Sherry Schwinn* District 2: Janell Wheatley* District 4: Dave Collins, Susan Dorcheus, Matt Hanna District 5: Jonathon Rodeback*, Heather Schoonover, Shebanyah VanHoof Woodland School District District 1: Sarah Stuart*, Katie Nichols District 2: Paul McLendon District 3: Jeff Wray* Ports Port of Kalama District 3: Troy Stariha* Port of Longview District 2: Lacey Hoffmann, Evan Jones Port of Woodland District 3: Paul Cline* Competitive fire district races Fire Protection District 5, Commissioner 1: Christopher Amren, Jim Dwyer Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue, Commissioner 2: Jade Bourke*, Brigid Taylor Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, Commissioner 1: Marisa Hutcheson*, Russ Collier * = incumbent