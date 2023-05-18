Cowlitz County officials warn candidates could miss the deadline to file Friday because more people this election are opting to gather signatures than paying the filing fee.

As of Thursday, four races already had enough candidates to send them to the primaries.

Filing opened Monday and closes online at 4 p.m. Friday or in person at the election's office an hour later.

County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland said it took the office six hours each to verify signatures gathered for two candidates — Longview councilmembers Mike Wallin and Erik Halvorson — who filed this week by gathering 121 signatures as opposed to paying the filing fee of $121.

Candidates for races with filing fees can gather one signature for every dollar of the filing fee instead of paying.

Fundingsland said candidates often choose to gather signatures as opposed to paying to show they have voter support prior to elections.

She cautioned candidates waiting until the last minute to file. Fundingsland said if signature verification isn't completed until after the filing deadline and the candidate ends up with too many invalid signatures to meet the cutoff, they lose their chance to pay the fee instead and will be excluded from the ballot.

"There's no method in the law to make up the difference," she said. "It's all or nothing, either all the sufficient signatures equal to the filing fee or all the money."

The closer candidates get to the Friday deadline before submitting their petition, the longer it will take for the final list of candidates to be released.

Races

Ruth Kendall, who was elected in 2019, is running against Washington Attorney General's Office agent Randy Knox to keep her seat.

Three candidates have filed for Councilor Hillary Strobel's seat after she announced plans to not run this year: former councilor and mayor Ramona Leber, and newcomers Colby Conerly and Keith Young.

The election for Woodland's mayor is currently between law enforcement officials as Woodland Police Sgt. James Keller filed to run against current mayor and Washington State Trooper Will Finn.

Staci Mangan and Deb Geiger are running to replace Kalama City Councilman Matthew Merz, who was elected in 2019 and convicted of two felonies in March. Geiger is a small business owner and Mangan is on the Kalama Salary Commission. Merz had not filed to run as of Thursday.

Kelso has three candidates vying for the council seat currently held by LaDonna Page: Kelso's former finance director Veryl Anderson, former city councilor in Idaho Scott Olson and Drew Wood. Page had not filed as of Thursday.

In Woodland, Gabe Huston is running against one-term councilmember DeeAnna Holland.

Open seats in the election include school board directors in six districts and three port commissioner seats.