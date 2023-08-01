The first round of unofficial results from the 2023 local primary elections in Cowlitz County has arrived.
The top two candidates in each race will advance to the general election ballot in November. The levies for the fire protection district need a simple majority to pass.
All results posted are accurate as of about 8 p.m. Tuesday. Incumbents are marked with an asterisk.
City Council and Mayor elections
Longview City Council, position 2
Ramona Leber: 44.74% and 2,091 votes
Keith Young: 32.69% and 1,528 votes
People are also reading…
Colby Conerly: 22.29% and 1,042 votes
Woodland Mayor
Todd Dinehart: 54.36% and 449 votes
Will Finn*: 31.11% and 257 votes
Janna Lovejoy: 13.8% and 114 votes
Kelso City Council, position 7
Veryl Anderson: 49.6% and 494 votes
Scott Olson: 22.89% and 228 votes
Jeremiah Harrington: 15.86% and 158 votes
Drew Wood: 11.04% and 110 votes
Kalama City Council, position 3
Wendy Conradi*: 48.86% and 278 votes
Spenser Gwynne: 29.35% and 167 votes
Matthew Merz: 20.39% and 116 votes
School Board Elections
Longview School District, position 4
Barb Westrick*: 45.71% and 2,599 votes
Scott Beck: 31.22% and 1,775 votes
Terry Carlson: 22,67% and 1,289 votes
Kelso School District, position 4
Mike Haas*: 53.9% and 1,584 votes
Andrew Larson: 22.9% and 673 votes
Lloyd P. Melone III: 22.8% and 670 votes
Castle Rock School District, at-large director 4 (results for Cowlitz County only)
Levi Godinho: 44.38% and 679 votes
Gary Stoner: 42.22% and 646 votes
Tracy Morgan*: 12.81% and 196 votes
Toutle Lake School District, director 4
Matt Hanna: 44.36% and 279 votes
Susan Dorcheus: 41.97% and 264 votes
Dave Collins*: 13.51% and 85 votes
Toutle Lake School District, director 5
Heather Schoonover: 46.13% and 286 votes
Shebanyah VanHoof: 36.13% and 224 votes
Jonathan Rodeback*: 17.58% and 109 votes
Ballot Measures
Cowlitz County Fire Protection District 5 levy
Yes: 42.86%, 702 votes
No: 57.14%, 936 votes
Cowlitz-Lewis Fire Protection District 20 levy (combined results from Cowlitz County and Lewis County)
Yes: 71.16%, 306 votes
No: 28.34%, 124 votes