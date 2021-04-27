Cowlitz County commissioners approve adding EMS District No. 1 levy to the ballot

Southeast Cowlitz County voters will decide on a special excess levy to help fund the Emergency Medical Service district in August, after county commissioners Tuesday approved adding the proposal to the ballot.

Cowlitz County EMS District No. 1 is asking voters to approve a special excess levy of $352,213, about $1.10 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, to be collected in 2022. The additional tax would cost a homeowner whose property is valued at $250,000 an extra $275. The money will help pay for operations, maintenance and salaries, according to the resolution.

The EMS district includes the southeast corner of the County, east of Ariel, including Yale and Cougar.

North Country Emergency Medical Service, based in Yacolt, in northeast Clark County, serves the rural district as well as parts of Clark and Skamania counties, according to its website.

The majority of district voters live in Cowlitz County, said county auditor Carolyn Fundingsland.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

About 25% of the North Country's operating revenue is dependent on an excess levy, according to the letter submitted to the county commissioners. The excess levy replaces a 2017 levy which had an 81% approval across the three districts, the letter states.