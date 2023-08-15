The Cowlitz County Auditor's Office certified Tuesday the results for the Aug. 1 primary elections and ballot measures.
The top two candidates in each race will advance to the general election ballot in November. Incumbents are marked with an asterisk. The levies for the fire districts need a simple majority to pass.
The final results for each race are listed below.
City Council and Mayor elections
Longview City Council, position 2
Ramona Leber: 43.2% and 2,808 votes
Keith Young: 34.08% and 2,215 votes
Colby Conerly: 22.46% and 1,460 votes
Woodland Mayor (results from Clark County and Cowlitz County)
Todd Dinehart: 55.92% and 671 votes
Will Finn*: 30% and 360 votes
Janna Lovejoy: 13.5% and 162 votes
Kelso City Council, position 7
Veryl Anderson: 49.43% and 697 votes
Scott Olson: 23.4% and 330 votes
Jeremiah Harrington: 14.89% and 210 votes
Drew Wood: 11.77% and 166 votes
Kalama City Council, position 3
Wendy Conradi*: 48.29% and 368 votes
Spenser Gwynne: 29.92% and 228 votes
Matthew Merz: 20.34% and 155 votes
School Board Elections
Longview School District, position 4
Barb Westrick*: 43.5% and 3,426 votes
Scott Beck: 33.1% and 2,607 votes
Terry Carlson: 23.02% and 1,813 votes
Kelso School District, position 4
Mike Haas*: 52.23% and 2,119 votes
Andrew Larson: 24.55% and 996 votes
Lloyd P. Melone III: 22.82% and 926 votes
Castle Rock School District, at-large director 4 (results for Cowlitz County and Lewis County)
Levi Godinho: 42.38% and 931 votes
Gary Stoner: 42.1% and 925 votes
Tracy Morgan*: 14.79% and 325 votes
Toutle Lake School District, director 4
Matt Hanna: 43.49% and 364 votes
Susan Dorcheus: 42.77% and 358 votes
Dave Collins*: 13.62% and 114 votes
Toutle Lake School District, director 5
Heather Schoonover: 45.34% and 375 votes
Shebanyah VanHoof: 36.15% and 299 votes
Jonathan Rodeback*: 18.38% and 152 votes
Ballot Measures
Cowlitz County Fire Protection District 5 levy
Yes: 43%, 906 votes
No: 57%, 1,201 votes
Cowlitz-Lewis Fire Protection District 20 levy (results from Cowlitz and Lewis counties)
Yes: 71.46%, 368 votes
No: 28.54%, 147 votes