People interested in running for office to manage local cemeteries or bring a pool to Woodland still have time to file.

A special filing period is set to open in Cowlitz County Tuesday through Thursday for the seats no one filed for last week during the regular filing period. The open positions are for three cemetery districts and the Woodland Swimming Pool & Recreation District.

People can file online from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Thursday, or in-person at the Cowlitz County Election's Office from 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Thursday.

The open positions include all four commissioner seats for the Woodland Swimming Pool & Recreation District, which the county is looking to dissolve because it's inactive and costing the public money when seats have to go the ballots.

All three commissioner seats for Cemetery District 3, which encompasses Silver Lake and Toutle, had no candidates apply for the second election in a row. Cemetery District 4, in Kelso, and Cemetery District 6, near Kelso, each have one commissioner seat where no candidates filed.

Cowlitz County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland said if nobody files for the offices during the special filing week, the positions will be declared lapsed and will not appear on this year's ballots. Depending on the statutes and bylaws for each district, Fundingsland said commissioners may be appointed to fill the open seats instead.

The general election's voting period begins Oct. 20 and ends Election Day, Nov. 7.