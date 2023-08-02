A controversial elected official dogged by legal issues may have finally reached the limit of his appeal to voters — in Kalama.

The early, unofficial results from the primary elections across Cowlitz County show Kalama City Councilman Matthew Merz running in third place behind another current city councilor, Wendy Conradi, and Cowlitz County Fire District 5 lieutenant Spenser Gwynne.

Results were updated as of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, while the next vote count is set to be released by 5 p.m. Thursday.

Across the other city primaries, Woodland Mayor Will Finn is running in second place for his reelection campaign, while the most-established local candidates lead the Longview and Kelso primaries. The top two candidates in each race will advance to the general election ballot in November.

Conradi leads Kalama’s initial primary results with 316 votes, followed by Gwynne with 181 votes and Merz with 133 votes.

Merz was found guilty of felony computer trespass and data theft in March after illegally breaking into the email of another City Council member. The Kalama City Council openly requested that he be removed from office because of the verdict. Merz opted to challenge Conradi for her seat instead of running for re-election in his own seat.

“I am absolutely not surprised at all, based on the way the city of Kalama has relentlessly targeted me,” Merz said Wednesday about the election results. “I don’t believe in using government to target your political rivals.”

Gwynne said he ran to address the distrust in the Kalama City Council that remained from the fight over building a new police station in Maruhn Park. Conradi could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

In the Longview City Council primary, former mayor and councilmember Ramona Leber leads in the preliminary results with about 44% of the vote. Keith Young, a sales engineer endorsed by Longview councilmember Spencer Boudreau, has received 33% of the vote. Graphic designer Colby Conerly is running third with 22%.

Finn is set to advance out of the Woodland mayoral primary but faces a tough road to winning a third term as mayor. PacificCorp vice president Todd Dinehart leads the early results with about 54% of the votes cast across Cowlitz and Clark counties. Finn, a Washington State Patrol trooper, received 31% and Janna Lovejoy received about 14%.

The initial results in the Kelso City Council primary show leads for Kelso’s former finance director Veryl Anderson and Scott Olson, who held elected office in small Idaho towns before moving to Washington. Anderson led the field with about 49% of the votes cast, followed by Olson with 23%.

Jeremiah Harrington, who ran for City Council in 2021 but told The Daily News in July he would suspend his campaign, currently runs in third place with about 16% of the votes. Nonprofit manager Drew Wood received 11%.