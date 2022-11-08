Congressional race between Kent and Gluesenkamp Perez too close to call in early vote count

The preliminary results in Washington's 3rd Congressional District race indicate a tight race between Republican Joe Kent and Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

With the AP reporting two-thirds of the votes counted across the district on Tuesday night, Gluesenkamp Perez held the initial lead with 52.6% of the votes. Kent received 46.8% of the votes.

In Cowlitz County, Kent received 51.6% of the first count of votes counted while Gluesenkamp Perez received 47.9%.

Kent, a Donald Trump-endorsed veteran with a controversial reputation on the campaign trail, was heavily favored to take the seat. He was challenged by another first-time candidate in Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto repair shop owner from Skamania County.

"We're not taking anything for granted quite yet, but it's really encouraging that people in southwest Washington support moderate candidates, support candidates who are here to do the work," Gluesenkamp Perez said in an interview Tuesday night.

There is an expectation that the later-counted votes will swing in Kent's favor in the same way they did during the August primary, when he and Gluesenkamp Perez defeated longtime Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler. The size of that shift will determine if Kent wins the election and whether the margin of victory will be the district's closest in more than a decade.

County auditors caution that it should take a few more days before complete results are in for Washington's major races. The 3rd District has been a ballot return rate slightly above the state average leading into the midterm race, which is expected to be a high-turnout contest.

The next update from Cowlitz County and the rest of the district's election offices will come Wednesday evening.