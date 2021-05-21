Challengers vie for all Longview, Kelso, Kalama council positions up for election

The Longview City Council will have at least one new face next year, and incumbents in Longview and Kelso all have at least one challenger, as several residents filed for election Friday.

Candidate filing week for the 60 non-partisan positions up for election this year ended Friday. Several incumbents gained challengers during the final hours of filing, including Longview Mayor MaryAlice Wallis.

Longview Councilmember Steve Moon announced Friday he isn't running for re-election so he can take some time off to focus on family and personal matters. Tom Lee and Spencer Boudreau have filed for Moon's seat.

"It doesn't come as an easy decision," Moon said. "Serving on the council has been a highlight. I've loved every minute of it. I hope that somewhere in near future I might consider running again."

Moon was first appointed to the council in 2012 and subsequently re-elected.

Matthew Gisby filed against Wallis on Friday. The council elects the mayor from among its members after each election. If elected, Gisby would be a councilmember, not mayor, unless the council later voted him into that post.

Angie Wean filed against three-term incumbent Councilmember Chet Makinster.