Challengers vie for all Longview, Kelso, Kalama council positions up for election
Challengers vie for all Longview, Kelso, Kalama council positions up for election

Ballot drop-off 2020

Longview resident Crystal Handwerk casts ballots at the Broadway Street drop box in Longview on Election Day 2020. 

 Courtney Talak

The Longview City Council will have at least one new face next year, and incumbents in Longview and Kelso all have at least one challenger, as several residents filed for election Friday. 

Candidate filing week for the 60 non-partisan positions up for election this year ended Friday. Several incumbents gained challengers during the final hours of filing, including Longview Mayor MaryAlice Wallis. 

Longview Councilmember Steve Moon announced Friday he isn't running for re-election so he can take some time off to focus on family and personal matters. Tom Lee and Spencer Boudreau have filed for Moon's seat. 

Steve Moon mug

Moon

"It doesn't come as an easy decision," Moon said. "Serving on the council has been a highlight. I've loved every minute of it. I hope that somewhere in near future I might consider running again." 

Moon was first appointed to the council in 2012 and subsequently re-elected.

Matthew Gisby filed against Wallis on Friday. The council elects the mayor from among its members after each election. If elected, Gisby would be a councilmember, not mayor, unless the council later voted him into that post. 

Angie Wean filed against three-term incumbent Councilmember Chet Makinster. 

All four Kelso City Council seats up for election have drawn at least one challenger to run against the incumbent. 

Former Councilmember Jim Hill filed Friday against incumbent Richard McCaine, who was appointed in January to fill David Futcher's vacated seat. Rowan Kelsall also filed for the position. 

Three challengers have filed to run against Kalama Mayor Mike Reuter. Councilman Matt Merz, former Councilmember Mike Truesdell and Robb Gibbs will face off against one-term incumbent Reuter.

Port of Longview Commissioner Jeff Wilson also drew a competitor, Nippon Dynawave employee Ryan Searcy.

The deadline to withdraw for the 2021 primary and general elections is 5 p.m. May 24. Filing fees are non-refundable. The deadline to submit voter pamphlet information is 5 p.m. May 28.

The primary is Aug. 3, and the general election is Nov. 2. Any offices with three or more challengers must go through the August “top two” primary, which whittles the contenders down to the two who will face off in the November general election.

Here’s a full list of offices up for election, including the name of those who have filed as of Friday evening. Incumbents are identified with an (I).

Court of Appeals Division 2, District 3: Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Wahkiakum

Judge Position 1: Bernard Veljacic (I)

Longview City Council

Position 5: MaryAlice Wallis (I); Matthew Gisby

Position 6: Chet Makinster (I); Angie Wean

Position 7: Tom Lee; Spencer Boudreau

Kelso City Council

Position 1: Jeffery McAllister (I); Brian Wood; Curtis Hart

Position 2: Mike Karnofski (I); Tyler Hutchinson 

Position 3: Kimberly Lefebvre (I); Jeremiah Harrington

Position 4: Richard McCaine (I); Rowan Kelsall; Jim Hill 

Woodland City Council

Position 1: Keith Bellisle; J.J. Burke

Position 2: Carole Rounds (I)

Position 3: David Plaza (I)

Position 6: Jenn Rowland; Aaron Berghaus 

Kalama City Council

Mayor: Mike Reuter (I); Matthew Merz; Rob Gibbs; Michael Truesdell 

Position 1: Jon Stanfill (I); Scott Edwards; Sara Hutchinson

Position 2: Sandra Macias-Hughes (I); Scott Moon; Andrew Parkhill

Castle Rock City Council

Position 1: Arthur Lee (I)

Position 2: Leon “Lee” Kessler (I)

Port of Longview

District 1: Jeff Wilson (I); Ryan Searcy

Port of Kalama

District 1: Randy Sweet (I)

District 2: Patrick Harbison (I)

Port of Woodland

District 1: Rob Rich

Longview School District

Position 1: Don Cox; Sean Turpin; Laurie Baxter Pilger 

Position 2: Crystal Moldenhauer (I); Robert Kohr Jr.; Melissa Richards

Kelso School District

Position 1: Leah Moore (I)

Position 2: Karen Grafton (I); John Bradley

Woodland School District

Position 4: Tammy Graham (I); Trish Huddleston

Position 5: Tom Guthrie (I); Eric Child

Kalama School District

Position 1: Susan Dennis-Langham (I)

Position 4: Amber Buck (I); Jacqueline O’Riley

Castle Rock School District

Position 1: Vilas Sundberg (I)

Position 2: Ray Teter (I)

Position 3: Henry Karnofski (I)

Position 5: Todd Jansen (I); Jeff Myers

Toutle Lake School District

Position 3: Ron Cryderman (I); Lisa Mathes

Position 5:

Fire Protection District 1

Position 2: David Pietz (I)

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue

Position 1: Marisa Hutcheson (I)

Position 3: Bill Hallanger (I); Russell Collier

Position 4: Alan Headley (I)

Fire Protection District 3

Position 3: Dave Cloke

Fire Protection District 5

Position 2: Jason Petrillo (I)

Fire Protection District 6

Position 1: Justin Stennick (I)

Position 3: Neil Agren (I); Mark Watenpaugh

Fire Protection District 7

Position 3: Don Stuart (I); Donnie Renfro

Cowlitz-Lewis Fire Protection District 20

Position 1: Paul Jensen (I)

Cemetery District 1

Position 1

Position 2

Cemetery District 2

Position 1: Louise Moir (I); Christy Tseu

Cemetery District 3

Position 1

Position 2

Position 3

Cemetery District 4

Position 3: Brian Flatt (I)

Cemetery District 5

Position 3: Loranne Sue Warila (I)

Cemetery District 6

Position 1: Kari Jo Pearson (I)

Cemetery District 7

Position 1: Marvin Snider (I)

Beacon Hill Water and Sewer District

Position 2: Dean Takko (I)

Position 3: Richard Ames (I)

Woodland Swimming & Recreation District

Position 2: Zach Kuper

Position 4: Darcy Billingsley 

Position 5: Kay Purcell 

Lexington Flood Control Zone District

Position 1: Lee Wolf (I)

