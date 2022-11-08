Castle Rock library levy fails to get supermajority in early election results

CASTLE ROCK — A tax on homeowners that would fund Castle Rock's public library failed to earn the needed 60% or supermajority of votes during early unofficial midterm election results Tuesday evening.

The one-year levy seeks to tax 30 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, which in Cowlitz County would come out to about $112 for a home with a median resale price of $374,000.

Currently operating on donations, the Castle Rock library initially saw support during the August primary for the tax and earned 60.7% of the early unofficial election vote. However, once all votes were counted and certified, support fell and the library moved to put the measure on this month's ballot.

If approved for this election, the levy would collect $68,496 for the library during 2023.

Library Director Vicki Selander said she hoped Cowlitz County voters would turn out for this election and ensure the library's ability to expand services in Castle Rock.

"We have to start out with something," Selander said.

The measure since 2018 has been consistently just shy of passing in the county, usually getting around 50% of the vote but never the 60% supermajority. Selander said this year they tried expanding outreach strategies to inform voters that their goal was to ensure the library could broaden its internet services and get more materials for the community.