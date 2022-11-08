 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Castle Rock library levy fails to get supermajority in early election results

  • 0

FOX 13's David Rose and Jamie Tompkins are joined by political analysts Cathy Allen and Randy Pepple, who break down the early results of Washington's 2022 election.

CASTLE ROCK — A tax on homeowners that would fund Castle Rock's public library failed to earn the needed 60% or supermajority of votes during early unofficial midterm election results Tuesday evening. 

The one-year levy seeks to tax 30 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, which in Cowlitz County would come out to about $112 for a home with a median resale price of $374,000. 

Currently operating on donations, the Castle Rock library initially saw support during the August primary for the tax and earned 60.7% of the early unofficial election vote. However, once all votes were counted and certified, support fell and the library moved to put the measure on this month's ballot

People are also reading…

Castle Rock Library

Retired Castle Rock Library Director Vicki Selander organizes books at the Cowlitz Street building in August in Castle Rock. Selander retired in 2020 to take her pay and benefits off the library's budget during the funding crisis. 

If approved for this election, the levy would collect $68,496 for the library during 2023. 

Library Director Vicki Selander said she hoped Cowlitz County voters would turn out for this election and ensure the library's ability to expand services in Castle Rock.

"We have to start out with something," Selander said. 

The measure since 2018 has been consistently just shy of passing in the county, usually getting around 50% of the vote but never the 60% supermajority. Selander said this year they tried expanding outreach strategies to inform voters that their goal was to ensure the library could broaden its internet services and get more materials for the community.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk reportedly considers putting all of Twitter behind a paywall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News