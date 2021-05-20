 Skip to main content
Candidate filing week ends Friday evening, many incumbents unchallenged
Candidate filing week ends Friday evening, many incumbents unchallenged

Cowlitz County voters 2020

Cowlitz County voters fill our their ballots while following social-distancing protocols at the Cowlitz County Administration Building in Kelso on Election Day 2020. 

 Courtney Talak

Cowlitz County residents have one day left to file for the 60 non-partisan positions up for election this year, with many incumbents unchallenged and some seats with no takers as of Thursday afternoon.

The offices up for election include local city councils, ports, school boards, cemetery districts, fire districts and other special purpose districts.

Candidates can file online until 4 p.m. or in person until 5 p.m. Friday. Filing by mail must be received by Friday.

The deadline to withdraw for the 2021 primary and general elections is 5 p.m. May 24. Filing fees are non-refundable. The deadline to submit voter pamphlet information is 5 p.m. May 28.

The primary is Aug. 3, and the general election is Nov. 2. Any offices with three or more challengers must go through the August “top two” primary, which whittles the contenders down to the two who will face off in the November general election.

Here’s a full list of offices up for election, including the name of those who have filed as of Thursday afternoon. Incumbents are identified with an (I).

Court of Appeals Division 2, District 3: Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Wahkiakum

Judge Position 1: Bernard Veljacic (I)

Longview City Council

Position 5: MaryAlice Wallis (I)

Position 6: Chet Makinster (I); Angie Wean

Position 7: Tom Lee; Spencer Boudreau

Kelso City Council

Position 1: Jeffery McAllister (I); Brian Wood; Curtis Hart

Position 2: Mike Karnofski (I)

Position 3: Kimberly Lefebvre (I); Jeremiah Harrington

Position 4: Richard McCaine (I); Rowan Kelsall

Woodland City Council

Position 1: Keith Bellisle

Position 2: Carole Rounds (I)

Position 3: David Plaza (I)

Position 4: Jenn Rowland

Kalama City Council

Mayor: Mike Reuter (I); Matthew Merz

Position 1: Jon Stanfill (I); Scott Edwards

Position 2: Sandra Macias-Hughes (I); Scott Moon; Andrew Parkhill

Castle Rock City Council

Position 1: Arthur Lee (I)

Position 2: Leon “Lee” Kessler (I)

Port of Longview

District 1: Jeff Wilson (I); Ryan Searcy

Port of Kalama

District 1: Randy Sweet (I)

District 2: Patrick Harbison (I)

Port of Woodland

District 1: Rob Rich

Longview School District

Position 1: Don Cox; Sean Turpin

Position 2: Crystal Moldenhauer (I); Robert Kohr Jr.

Kelso School District

Position 1: Leah Moore (I)

Position 2: Karen Grafton (I); John Bradley

Woodland School District

Position 4: Tammy Graham (I); Trish Huddleston

Position 5: Tom Guthrie (I); Eric Child

Kalama School District

Position 1: Susan Dennis-Langham (I)

Position 4: Jacqueline O’Riley

Castle Rock School District

Position 1: Vilas Sundberg (I)

Position 2: Ray Teter (I)

Position 3: Henry Karnofski (I)

Position 5: Todd Jansen (I); Jeff Myers

Toutle Lake School District

Position 3: Ron Cryderman (I); Lisa Mathes

Position 5:

Fire Protection District 1

Position 2: David Pietz (I)

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue

Position 1: Marisa Hutcheson (I)

Position 3: Bill Hallanger (I); Russell Collier

Position 4: Alan Headley (I)

Fire Protection District 3

Position 3: Dave Cloke

Fire Protection District 5

Position 2: Jason Petrillo (I)

Fire Protection District 6

Position 1: Justin Stennick (I)

Position 3:

Fire Protection District 7

Position 3: Don Stuart (I); Donnie Renfro

Cowlitz-Lewis Fire Protection District 20

Position 1: Paul Jensen (I)

Cemetery District 1

Position 1

Position 2

Cemetery District 2

Position 1: Louise Moir (I); Christy Tseu

Cemetery District 3

Position 1

Position 2

Position 3

Cemetery District 4

Position 3: Brian Flatt (I)

Cemetery District 5

Position 3: Loranne Sue Warila (I)

Cemetery District 6

Position 1: Kari Jo Pearson (I)

Cemetery District 7

Position 1: Marvin Snider (I)

Beacon Hill Water and Sewer District

Position 2: Dean Takko (I)

Position 3: Richard Ames (I)

Woodland Swimming & Recreation District

Position 2: Zach Kuper

Position 4

Position 5: Kay Purcell

Lexington Flood Control Zone District

Position 1: Lee Wolf (I)

