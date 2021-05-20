Candidate filing week ends Friday evening, many incumbents unchallenged

Cowlitz County residents have one day left to file for the 60 non-partisan positions up for election this year, with many incumbents unchallenged and some seats with no takers as of Thursday afternoon.
The offices up for election include local city councils, ports, school boards, cemetery districts, fire districts and other special purpose districts.
Candidates can file online until 4 p.m. or in person until 5 p.m. Friday. Filing by mail must be received by Friday.
The deadline to withdraw for the 2021 primary and general elections is 5 p.m. May 24. Filing fees are non-refundable. The deadline to submit voter pamphlet information is 5 p.m. May 28.
The primary is Aug. 3, and the general election is Nov. 2. Any offices with three or more challengers must go through the August “top two” primary, which whittles the contenders down to the two who will face off in the November general election.
Here’s a full list of offices up for election, including the name of those who have filed as of Thursday afternoon. Incumbents are identified with an (I).
Court of Appeals Division 2, District 3: Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Wahkiakum
Judge Position 1: Bernard Veljacic (I)
Longview City Council
Position 5: MaryAlice Wallis (I)
Position 6: Chet Makinster (I); Angie Wean
Position 7: Tom Lee; Spencer Boudreau
Kelso City Council
Position 1: Jeffery McAllister (I); Brian Wood; Curtis Hart
Position 2: Mike Karnofski (I)
Position 3: Kimberly Lefebvre (I); Jeremiah Harrington
Position 4: Richard McCaine (I); Rowan Kelsall
Woodland City Council
Position 1: Keith Bellisle
Position 2: Carole Rounds (I)
Position 3: David Plaza (I)
Position 4: Jenn Rowland
Kalama City Council
Mayor: Mike Reuter (I); Matthew Merz
Position 1: Jon Stanfill (I); Scott Edwards
Position 2: Sandra Macias-Hughes (I); Scott Moon; Andrew Parkhill
Castle Rock City Council
Position 1: Arthur Lee (I)
Position 2: Leon “Lee” Kessler (I)
Port of Longview
District 1: Jeff Wilson (I); Ryan Searcy
Port of Kalama
District 1: Randy Sweet (I)
District 2: Patrick Harbison (I)
Port of Woodland
District 1: Rob Rich
Longview School District
Position 1: Don Cox; Sean Turpin
Position 2: Crystal Moldenhauer (I); Robert Kohr Jr.
Kelso School District
Position 1: Leah Moore (I)
Position 2: Karen Grafton (I); John Bradley
Woodland School District
Position 4: Tammy Graham (I); Trish Huddleston
Position 5: Tom Guthrie (I); Eric Child
Kalama School District
Position 1: Susan Dennis-Langham (I)
Position 4: Jacqueline O’Riley
Castle Rock School District
Position 1: Vilas Sundberg (I)
Position 2: Ray Teter (I)
Position 3: Henry Karnofski (I)
Position 5: Todd Jansen (I); Jeff Myers
Toutle Lake School District
Position 3: Ron Cryderman (I); Lisa Mathes
Position 5:
Fire Protection District 1
Position 2: David Pietz (I)
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue
Position 1: Marisa Hutcheson (I)
Position 3: Bill Hallanger (I); Russell Collier
Position 4: Alan Headley (I)
Fire Protection District 3
Position 3: Dave Cloke
Fire Protection District 5
Position 2: Jason Petrillo (I)
Fire Protection District 6
Position 1: Justin Stennick (I)
Position 3:
Fire Protection District 7
Position 3: Don Stuart (I); Donnie Renfro
Cowlitz-Lewis Fire Protection District 20
Position 1: Paul Jensen (I)
Cemetery District 1
Position 1
Position 2
Cemetery District 2
Position 1: Louise Moir (I); Christy Tseu
Cemetery District 3
Position 1
Position 2
Position 3
Cemetery District 4
Position 3: Brian Flatt (I)
Cemetery District 5
Position 3: Loranne Sue Warila (I)
Cemetery District 6
Position 1: Kari Jo Pearson (I)
Cemetery District 7