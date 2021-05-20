Candidate filing week ends Friday evening, many incumbents unchallenged

Cowlitz County residents have one day left to file for the 60 non-partisan positions up for election this year, with many incumbents unchallenged and some seats with no takers as of Thursday afternoon.

The offices up for election include local city councils, ports, school boards, cemetery districts, fire districts and other special purpose districts.

Candidates can file online until 4 p.m. or in person until 5 p.m. Friday. Filing by mail must be received by Friday.

The deadline to withdraw for the 2021 primary and general elections is 5 p.m. May 24. Filing fees are non-refundable. The deadline to submit voter pamphlet information is 5 p.m. May 28.

The primary is Aug. 3, and the general election is Nov. 2. Any offices with three or more challengers must go through the August “top two” primary, which whittles the contenders down to the two who will face off in the November general election.

Here’s a full list of offices up for election, including the name of those who have filed as of Thursday afternoon. Incumbents are identified with an (I).

Court of Appeals Division 2, District 3: Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Wahkiakum