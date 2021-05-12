Candidate filing week begins Monday

Filing week for 60 non-partisan Cowlitz County positions begins Monday.

The offices up for election include local city councils, ports, school boards, cemetery districts, fire districts and other special purpose districts.

Filing week will begin Monday and end Friday. The deadline to withdraw for the 2021 primary and general elections is 5 p.m. May 24. Filing fees are non-refundable.

The primary is Aug. 3, and the general election is Nov. 2. Any offices with three or more challengers must go through the August “top two” primary, which whittles the contenders down to the two who will face off in the November general election.

The Cowlitz County Elections Office is holding a candidate filing workshop from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday in the third floor meeting room at the Cowlitz County Administrative Building. The training will walk those interested in filing through the process, dates and deadlines and how to use available resources. The training video is also available on the county elections website under candidate resources.

Here’s a full list of offices up for election, including the name of those who have announced their intent to file as of Wednesday afternoon. Incumbents are identified with an (I).