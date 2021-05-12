 Skip to main content
Candidate filing week begins Monday
Candidate filing week begins Monday

Voters cast ballots on Election Day 2020

Longview resident Cornell Anderson fills out his ballot at the Cowlitz County Administration Building in Kelso on Election Day 2020. 

 Courtney Talak

Filing week for 60 non-partisan Cowlitz County positions begins Monday.

The offices up for election include local city councils, ports, school boards, cemetery districts, fire districts and other special purpose districts.

Filing week will begin Monday and end Friday. The deadline to withdraw for the 2021 primary and general elections is 5 p.m. May 24. Filing fees are non-refundable.

The primary is Aug. 3, and the general election is Nov. 2. Any offices with three or more challengers must go through the August “top two” primary, which whittles the contenders down to the two who will face off in the November general election.

The Cowlitz County Elections Office is holding a candidate filing workshop from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday in the third floor meeting room at the Cowlitz County Administrative Building. The training will walk those interested in filing through the process, dates and deadlines and how to use available resources. The training video is also available on the county elections website under candidate resources.

Here’s a full list of offices up for election, including the name of those who have announced their intent to file as of Wednesday afternoon. Incumbents are identified with an (I).

Court of Appeals Division 2, District 3: Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Wahkiakum

Judge Position 1: Bernard Veljacic (I)

Longview City Council

Position 5: MaryAlice Wallis (I)

Position 6: Chet Makinster (I)

Position 7: Tom Lee; Spencer Boudreau

Kelso City Council

Position 1: Jeffery McAllister (I)

Position 2

Position 3

Position 4: Richard McCaine (I)

Woodland City Council

Position 1

Position 2

Position 3

Position 4

Kalama City Council

Mayor

Position 1

Position 2

Castle Rock City Council

Position 1

Position 2

Port of Longview

District 1: Jeff Wilson (I)

Port of Kalama

District 1

District 2

Port of Woodland

District 1

Longview School District

Position 1

Position 2: Crystal Moldenhauer (I)

Kelso School District

Position 1

Position 2

Woodland School District

Position 4

Position 5

Kalama School District

Position 1

Position 4

Castle Rock School District

Position 1

Position 2

Position 3

Position 5

Toutle Lake School District

Position 3

Position 5

Fire Protection District 1

Position 2

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue

Position 1

Fire Protection District 3

Position 3

Fire Protection District 5

Position 2

Fire Protection District 6

Position 1

Position 3: Justin Stennick (I)

Fire Protection District 7

Position 3

Cowlitz-Lewis Fire Protection District 20

Position 1

Cemetery District 1

Position 1

Position 2

Cemetery District 2

Position 1

Cemetery District 3

Position 1

Position 2

Position 3

Cemetery District 4

Position 3

Cemetery District 5

Position 3

Cemetery District 6

Position 1

Cemetery District 7

Position 1

Beacon Hill Water and Sewer District

Position 2

Position 3

Woodland Swimming & Recreation District

Position 2

Position 4

Position 5

Lexington Flood Control Zone District

Position 1

