Candidate filing week begins Monday

Filing week for 60 non-partisan Cowlitz County positions begins Monday.
The offices up for election include local city councils, ports, school boards, cemetery districts, fire districts and other special purpose districts.
Filing week will begin Monday and end Friday. The deadline to withdraw for the 2021 primary and general elections is 5 p.m. May 24. Filing fees are non-refundable.
The primary is Aug. 3, and the general election is Nov. 2. Any offices with three or more challengers must go through the August “top two” primary, which whittles the contenders down to the two who will face off in the November general election.
The Cowlitz County Elections Office is holding a candidate filing workshop from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday in the third floor meeting room at the Cowlitz County Administrative Building. The training will walk those interested in filing through the process, dates and deadlines and how to use available resources. The training video is also available on the county elections website under candidate resources.
Here’s a full list of offices up for election, including the name of those who have announced their intent to file as of Wednesday afternoon. Incumbents are identified with an (I).
Court of Appeals Division 2, District 3: Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Wahkiakum
Judge Position 1: Bernard Veljacic (I)
Longview City Council
Position 5: MaryAlice Wallis (I)
Position 6: Chet Makinster (I)
Position 7: Tom Lee; Spencer Boudreau
Kelso City Council
Position 1: Jeffery McAllister (I)
Position 2
Position 3
Position 4: Richard McCaine (I)
Woodland City Council
Position 1
Position 2
Position 3
Position 4
Kalama City Council
Mayor
Position 1
Position 2
Castle Rock City Council
Position 1
Position 2
Port of Longview
District 1: Jeff Wilson (I)
Port of Kalama
District 1
District 2
Port of Woodland
District 1
Longview School District
Position 1
Position 2: Crystal Moldenhauer (I)
Kelso School District
Position 1
Position 2
Woodland School District
Position 4
Position 5
Kalama School District
Position 1
Position 4
Castle Rock School District
Position 1
Position 2
Position 3
Position 5
Toutle Lake School District
Position 3
Position 5
Fire Protection District 1
Position 2
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue
Position 1
Fire Protection District 3
Position 3
Fire Protection District 5
Position 2
Fire Protection District 6
Position 1
Position 3: Justin Stennick (I)
Fire Protection District 7
Position 3
Cowlitz-Lewis Fire Protection District 20
Position 1
Cemetery District 1
Position 1
Position 2
Cemetery District 2
Position 1
Cemetery District 3
Position 1
Position 2
Position 3
Cemetery District 4
Position 3
Cemetery District 5
Position 3
Cemetery District 6
Position 1
Cemetery District 7
Position 1
Beacon Hill Water and Sewer District
Position 2
Position 3
Woodland Swimming & Recreation District
Position 2
Position 4
Position 5
Lexington Flood Control Zone District
Position 1