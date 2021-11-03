Boudreau and Lefebvre hold narrow leads in city council races

The preliminary results from Tuesday's general election show Longview and Kelso each have one closely fought council race and clear leaders in others.

Kelso City Council incumbent Kim Lefebvre held a 51 vote lead over Jeremiah Harrington in the initial results for council position 3. Lefebvre received 403 votes, or 53.2% of the total votes counted Tuesday, while Harrington received 352 votes.

Spencer Boudreau holds a slim lead over Tom Lee in the initial results for position 7 on the Longview City Council. Boudreau received 1,958 votes, or 50.9% of the initial count, while Lee received 1,878 votes. The winner of the race will take the seat currently held by Steve Moon.

"It's been a great race, we will see what the rest of the votes have to say," Boudreau said Tuesday night. Lee said the close margin reported in the early results "confirms that this was always going to be a competitive race."

Lefebvre said she thought the election was close because she and Harrington both had good ideas for the city. "I just want the City Council to get back on track and start getting real business done," Lefebvre said.

"I am blessed with the support I've received," Harrington said Wednesday. "We are definitely still in the race and I'm way more concerned with low turnout rates."