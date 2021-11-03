Boudreau and Lefebvre hold narrow leads in city council races

The preliminary results from Tuesday's general election show Longview and Kelso each have one closely fought council race and clear leaders in others.
Kelso City Council incumbent Kim Lefebvre held a 51 vote lead over Jeremiah Harrington in the initial results for council position 3. Lefebvre received 403 votes, or 53.2% of the total votes counted Tuesday, while Harrington received 352 votes.
Spencer Boudreau holds a slim lead over Tom Lee in the initial results for position 7 on the Longview City Council. Boudreau received 1,958 votes, or 50.9% of the initial count, while Lee received 1,878 votes. The winner of the race will take the seat currently held by Steve Moon.
"It's been a great race, we will see what the rest of the votes have to say," Boudreau said Tuesday night. Lee said the close margin reported in the early results "confirms that this was always going to be a competitive race."
Lefebvre said she thought the election was close because she and Harrington both had good ideas for the city. "I just want the City Council to get back on track and start getting real business done," Lefebvre said.
"I am blessed with the support I've received," Harrington said Wednesday. "We are definitely still in the race and I'm way more concerned with low turnout rates."
The initial counts released Tuesday largely represent the 12,097 early votes that were cast in Cowlitz County. An estimated 6,000 ballots have yet to be counted, which makes for a 26% voter turnout rate in this year's local elections as of Tuesday.
Hill, Karnofski, Wallis, Wean and Wood lead other city council races
The other three competitive local council races on the ballot had more decisive leaders in the early results.
Angie Wean is prepared to unseat longtime incumbent Chet Makinster for position 6 on the Longview City Council. Wean received 57.5% of the 3,857 votes counted in the preliminary count, while Makinster received 42.2% of the votes.
"The conversations I've had with voters helped me understand what people are passionate about in this city. It makes me feel good about changing the city's future and the optimism is coming through in those results," Wean said.
Across the river in Kelso, Mike Karnofski is set for re-election to position 2 and former councilman Jim Hill is on track to return to the council in a three-way race for position 4.
Hill received 416 votes in the initial count, or 55.2% of the total ballots. His opponent Rowan Kelsall received 272 votes, while write-in candidate Kirsten Markstrom received a portion of the 66 write-in votes that were cast.
In a statement Tuesday, Hill encouraged Kelso residents to call or email him directly about what they wanted to see get done in Kelso. "I feel its important for elected folks to hear from the people they work for so I want everyone to feel free to reach out to me," Hill said.
Karnofski received 482 early votes in his re-election effort while Tyler Hutchison received 256 votes. Karnofski said he looks forward to continuing to work with Kelso businesses and move ahead with projects that had been discussed during recent City Council meetings.
Longview Mayor MaryAlice Wallis has taken a commanding lead in her re-election effort against Matthew Gisby, a candidate who filed in May and who has said he filed for the election partially as a joke. Wallis has received 82% of the initial votes cast, while Gisby trailed with 17%.
Wallis, in a statement released Wednesday morning, said "I am excited to help lead our city in addressing our many challenges, and I am hopeful for our community to continue celebrating our successes."
Brian Wood is poised for an easy victory in Kelso City Council position 1 over the suspended campaign of Curtis Hart. Wood received 70.3% of the votes in the Tuesday night count.
The next major batch of election results will be released by 6 p.m. Wednesday.