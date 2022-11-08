Approval for Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue levy leads in early election results

The Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue levy is leading by a roughly 11-point margin with nearly 8,000 votes for the race counted so far, according to the county's unofficial election results Tuesday night.

As of 8:30 p.m., the approval vote tally for the levy was 55.65%, and rejection was 44.35%.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Chief Scott Neves told The Daily News that he was excited about the initial results and how the possibly of new funding could help more residents.

When asked if he had any doubts about the levy's chances of passing, Neves said he "felt pretty good talking to the public... but had a little bit of doubt," due to the nature of politics.

If the measure officially passes, property taxes will go from $0.97 to $1.35 per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2023, with an annual levy growth rate of up to 5% for the following five years to keep up with inflation.

Neves believed that efforts made on social media and going directly to the public convinced enough voters to support the tax hike.

If adopted, the six-year levy lid lift in the district's 145-square miles would cost homeowners of a $374,400 house, around $500 in 2023.

According to the department website, the agency has four stations and furnishes service to around 37,500 residents in Kelso and the unincorporated areas surrounding Longview.

The department says the levy is necessary because it needs more resources. Emergency calls have risen by 2,000 since 2015, and firefighters have been using emergency vehicles well past the recommended lifespan, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue website.

Another selling point Neves puts forward is that if Cowlitz County had the necessary firefighting funding, county residents could save money on their insurance premiums.

Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue budget only relies on 36% of funding from property taxes, with the rest divided up between charges for ambulance services, contracts, grants and the beginning balance.