Andrew Parkhill suspends campaign for Kalama City Council position 2

Andrew Parkhill announced on Facebook last week that he is dropping out of the race for Kalama City Council position 2, but his name will appear on the ballot.

Parkhill said Tuesday he decided to stop campaigning for the position because his 4-year-old son will soon be living with him full time and he wouldn't have time to dedicate to the council.

The other two candidates on the ballot for position 2 are incumbent Sandra Macias-Hughes and challenger Scott Moon. Parkhill endorsed Moon for the position.

"He's a good guy, a go-getter and he's knowledgeable about the city's infrastructure," Parkhill said.

Kalama voters also will decide among three candidates for council position 1 and four candidates for mayor.

Only races with more than two candidates appear on the primary ballot. The two candidates with the most votes in the Aug. 3 primary will go on to the general election in November.

The deadline for candidates to drop out of the race and have their names removed from the ballot was May 24. Ballots were mailed July 16.