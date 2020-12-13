Cowlitz County’s first requested recount did not resurrect a rejected Kalama sales tax, but election officials say it provided an opportunity …
The manual recount of votes cast on the City of Kalama measure proposing a 0.2% sales tax to pay for neighborhood street repairs is set for Tuesday.
As Cowlitz County wrapped up ballot counting for the 2020 election, the record-breaking turnout was edging higher, to record levels.
With most of the ballots in Friday, the 2020 election has solidified Republican gains in the 19th District House.
Longview Republican Jeff Wilson has all but secured his victory over long-time lawmaker and moderate Democrat Dean Takko, based on Friday’s el…
The Cowlitz County Board of Commissioners will include the same three members for another four years after two incumbents up for election Nov.…
The outcome of a City of Kalama measure proposing a 0.2% sales tax to pay for neighborhood street repairs was still too close to call Friday e…
An apparent red wave swept across Southwest Washington this election cycle, putting three Republican politicians on course to win seats and ou…
In the race for Cowlitz County District 1 commissioner, incumbent Arne Mortensen secured his lead over Woodland Mayor Will Finn, according to …
Longview Republican Jeff Wilson secured his win of a state Senate seat and ousted longtime Democratic Sen. Dean Takko.
The outcome of a City of Kalama measure proposing a 0.2% sales tax to pay for neighborhood street repairs was still too close to call Thursday…
A levy to fund the Castle Rock Library slipped even further away from passing according to Thursday night election returns.
Cathlamet Republican Joel McEntire Thursday night watched the margin between himself and nine-term 19th District incumbent Democrat Brian Blak…
Bicoastal Media Market Manager Bruce Pollock took an initial lead in the race to replace retiring Cowlitz PUD Commissioner Dena Diamond-Ott an…
It won’t take long for Cowlitz County voters to have a clearer picture of the local outcomes in this election.
In a reversal of Tuesday’s early election numbers, Columbia County will likely become a “gun sanctuary,” following the lead of several other O…
At least one of two incumbent Cowlitz County Commissioners will retain his seat, with the other also in the lead, according to Tuesday’s unoff…
The Olympia tenure of long-time lawmaker and moderate Democrat Dean Takko may have succumbed to a red wave that swept across Southwest Washing…
Republicans appeared ready to retain control in two 20th House seat races based on Tuesday’s unofficial returns, with incumbent Ed Orcutt and …
The outcome of a City of Kalama measure proposing a 0.2% sales tax to pay for neighborhood street repairs was still too close to call Wednesda…
Centralia republican Peter Abbarno continued to lead in the race for the 20th house district seat based on Wednesday's updated returns.
Cathlamet Republican Joel McEntire extended his narrow lead over nine-term incumbent Democrat Brian Blake of Aberdeen in the race to be repres…
In the race for Cowlitz County District 1 commissioner, incumbent Arne Mortensen maintained his lead over Woodland Mayor Will Finn, according …
Cowlitz County District 2 Commissioner Dennis Weber maintained his lead Wednesday, paving the way for his third four-year term, according to u…
A count of another 6,800 ballots Wednesday had little effect on the Cowlitz PUD Commissioner race.
Incumbent state Rep. Jim Walsh widened his lead over his Democratic challenger for a seat in the 19th Legislative District after two counties …
A levy to fund the Castle Rock Library slipped away from its approval threshold in the Wednesday night election returns.