Efforts to add bookmobile to Longview Public Library rev up

For people who aren't going to the Longview Public Library, the library wants to visit them.

The library is seeking to add a mobile public library, also known as a bookmobile, to the services it offers Longview residents. The new vehicle is the largest new request the library is making to the Longview City Council as the City Hall prepares its biennial budget for 2023-2024.

Library Director Jacob Cole and other proponents of the project say the mobile library would increase the library's visibility throughout the city, help families prepare their young kids for kindergarten, and provide such resources as internet access to people in outlying neighborhoods and the rural library district that contracts with Longview.

"We are not serving them as well as we could if we had the tools to go out there," Cole said.

The initial cost to purchase and design the vehicle is around $300,000, which Cole said the library hopes will be covered by grants and fundraisers. The vehicle wouldn't arrive in Longview until early 2024 because of the time involved in retrofitting a normal truck with shelves, screens and library equipment.

The major cost for the city would be the annual operating budget for the vehicle, estimated at $70,000 per year. Some portion of that funding would be contributed by the Rural Partial County Library District.

The project has received enthusiastic support from the two nonprofits that partner with the library. The Longview Library Foundation has already pledged to provide at least $125,000 to procure the vehicle. The foundation plans to use both the annual Give More 24 fundraiser in late September and the Art Speaks Volumes silent auction on Oct. 1 to support the project.

Kathy Demarest represented the Friends of the Longview Public Library on the committee the library formed last year to evaluate the mobile library idea. Demarest, who lives outside of the city limits, said she was already seeing grassroots support from city residents for the project.

"As someone who's living out in the sticks, as it were, being able to bring the library services to help out the community that doesn't see the library around is great," Demarest.

The idea received a mixed response from the City Council when it was presented during a July 12 workshop. Some councilors were excited about the project as an outreach tool and a way for the city to help with kindergarten preparations, an issue the Longview School District and other schools have been working to address.

Others were unconvinced that the bookmobile would be as beneficial as the library claimed. Councilor Mike Wallin and others wanted to have specific ways to measure the benefits the mobile library would provide. Councilor Christopher Ortiz asked why the new vehicle would be a bigger draw for the library than a marketing budget or other potential changes.

"That just concerns me, adding more on top when we're not maximizing the current resource and really getting the public to come in," Ortiz said.

In the weeks since, Cole and library staff have laid out some potential data to track for the mobile library, such as the changes in library card sign-ups and library participation rates in different neighborhoods. Staff were also designing surveys that would be handed out to families at kindergarten readiness events to see how effective that outreach is.

"It's even better when people tell us their stories firsthand of how the library helped them or how the bookmobile would have helped them," Cole said.

Cole will present to the council the budgets for the bookmobile and the rest of the Longview Public Library later this fall as part of the budgeting process.