RAINIER — Early results from this month's Columbia County special election show voters are still supporting a new sheriff's tax but have overwhelmingly rejected a school district bond.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office this year asked for a four-year levy to help fund seven new deputies and necessary equipment, both of which Sheriff Brian Pixley said will allow them to provide better coverage of the rural county.

Voters are so far agreeing, with 52% or 6,993 voting in favor in early unofficial results. The levy would charge 29 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value; for a $300,000 property, this would cost about $87 annually.

The department estimates it would collect nearly $7.9 million over the next four years; $1.86 million this year, $1.95 million in 2024, $2 million in 2025, and $2.1 million in 2026.

The Rainier School District's proposed $2.60 per $1,000 of assessed property value tax is facing major opposition, with more than 70% who have said no to the bond.

The district has said the $49.4 million bond is essential to upkeeping school buildings and opening a new elementary school, so students no longer have to learn in portable classrooms.

A tour of the school campus shows the wear and tear that has accumulated since the campus was built in 1978; mold is growing in the ceilings, pipes consistently break and officials have said there's not much room to house all the students.

But with ongoing inflation and rising home prices, voters have clearly struggled to agree on a tax that would end up costing about $1,000 annually for a $300,000 home.