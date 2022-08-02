Early election results show Herrera Beutler surviving primary challenge from fellow Republicans

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler keeps her reelection hopes alive after Tuesday night's early primary results show her positioned for a top two finish in a highly competitive House of Representatives race.

The initial results are too early and close to call but Herrera Beutler remains in the top two for Washington's District 3 House race with roughly 25% of the total vote as of 8:40 p.m., Tuesday. The Donald Trump-endorsed Republican challenger Joe Kent was running in third place with 20% of the initial votes.

A split Republican field leaves the most prominent Democrat in the race, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, with the early initial lead and 31.8% of the total votes.

This year's primary became a referendum on Herrera Beutler when she was one of 10 Republican House members who voted to impeach President Donald Trump in January 2021 after the Jan. 6 insurrection. Herrera Beutler had represented the district since 2010 and is facing her largest number of primary challengers.

In the first batch of results from Cowlitz County, Herrera Beutler received 25.9% of the initial count. Perez followed closely behind with 25.2% of the votes.

Just outside the top two were conservative Christian author Heidi St. John at 21.4% of the early votes, while Kent trailed at 18.7%.

Kent, a former U.S. Army Ranger who moved to Washington two years ago, has criticized the Republican establishment and the military-industrial complex during his campaign for the House seat. Kent has signed onto the series of lawsuits that have so far failed to establish proof of major fraud in Washington during the 2020 election.

The initial results back up concerns by local Republicans that the aggressive campaigns by Kent and St. John split the vote for the Republican opposition to Herrera Beutler. St. John and several other conservative candidates chose not to drop out of the race after Kent received the endorsement from Trump. An influx of spending by PACs in the weeks before the primary poured a late surge of money into St. John's campaign.

This year has been the closest campaign since Herrera Beutler's first time running for the seat in 2010. During that election she came in second place during the primary vote behind Democrat Denny Heck before winning the district in the general election.

The field of candidates in 2010 was just as heavily divided as this year's electorate: neither Herrera Beutler or Heck received more than a third of the total votes cast, while three other candidates received at least 10% of the primary vote.

Election results will be updated on The Daily News' website throughout the week as more vote totals come in for Cowlitz County and the rest of District 3.