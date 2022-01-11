Downtown moratorium on the table for Thursday's Longview City Council meeting

A downtown business moratorium and a new tenant for the Mint Farm Industrial park highlight the agenda for the Longview City Council's busy first meeting of 2022.

An ordinance proposed for Thursday night's council meeting would enact a six-month moratorium on new businesses from being established in the downtown Longview corridor while the city studies new planning controls. The moratorium was introduced onto the agenda by Hillary Strobel and incoming councilor Spencer Boudreau.

The moratorium would completely pause the city's issuance of permits and licenses for the Downtown Commerce District and limit the creation of all new businesses in the district to retail and personal services, such as real estate and beauty shops.

Community development director Ann Rivers said the moratorium was introduced to let the city re-evaluate its planning and zoning priorities. The ordinance said there were concerns in the city about nonprofits taking over retail storefronts and the current zoning was "not complimentary to for-profit businesses."

"It's not clear to me that there might be any massive change at all. I just think every now and again, it's responsible for the city to pull back and make sure they're on track of what's expected," Rivers said.

If approved, the ordinance would set a public hearing about the moratorium and plans for Commerce Avenue on March 10.

The council also will rule on a motion for City Manager Kurt Sacha to approve a $2,018,000 sale of four lots in the Mint Farm Industrial Park to Divert Inc. The agenda summary for the City Council meeting said Divert would use the 15.5 acres of Mint Farm property to "construct a facility that transforms waste into renewable energy."

Divert is a Massachusetts-based company that helps grocery stores and retailers move to zero-waste operations. A brief case study on Divert's website describes improvements it made to how a Portland Kroger location handled tracking and donating organic food, which reduced waste costs for the store by 15% and left the store cleaner by quickly removing expired items.

Thursday's meeting will include several other issues for the council to consider. The meeting will begin with the swearing-in of the two new council members, Boudreau and Angie Wean, and the votes for Longview's mayor and mayor pro tem.

The council also is scheduled to vote on an emergency declaration for stabilization work on Maplewood Drive, after it was closed by a landslide last week, and the approval of a collective bargaining agreement with the Longview Police Guild.

