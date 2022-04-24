Downtown committee leans toward paid parking plan for Commerce Avenue

Longview’s downtown maintenance needs could soon get more attention.

Longview’s city fund dedicated to repairing the downtown parking lots and enforcing parking violations has dwindled to less than $10,000, as tickets and parking permits cannot cover the operating costs. More than $1.5 million in maintenance needs have built up in the lots.

The Downtown Advisory Committee is holding a meeting Tuesday to make a final decision about what parking changes to recommend to the Longview City Council. Chairman Brad Whittaker and several other members have made it no secret that they are leaning toward an hourly pay-to-park system for spaces along Commerce that would be run through an app.

“It’s a system that is the most fair. You ask people to kick in a little bit of money when they’re down there to help everyone have a better parking experience,” said Whittaker, who also works downtown for Realty One Group Pacifica.

The committee has a list of four ways forward they could recommend to the city council: paid hourly parking, stricter limits on free parking times, persuading voters to approve a Local Improvement District, or moving all costs into Longview’s general budget.

The final recommendation would likely be presented to the city council during a workshop in May.

“It doesn’t matter what gets decided, somebody is going to be upset,” said Lindsey Cope, president of the Longview Downtowners Board. “But something has to be done.”

How a parking app rollout could look

The fund was established in 2010 when the city expanded the free parking options in downtown to attract more visitors. The fund started with more than $270,000 in its balance when it was created in January 2010.

By 2013 the fund’s balance was half that amount, leading to the parking enforcement officer only working a half-shift, and the fund slowly shrank every year since.

“The way that we get out of this is going to be influenced by the fact that we hardly have money left,” Longview’s planning manager Adam Trimble said during the advisory committee meeting Tuesday.

Whittaker and others on the downtown parking subcommittee have reached out to multiple companies about how paid parking could be implemented. The most likely approach would be an entirely cashless system, with drivers using an app or a phone number to pay per hour for downtown parking.

A spreadsheet of possible payment models Whittaker made for the committee was based on charging between $1 and $2 per day in the city-owned lots and between $0.50 and $1 per hour for the spaces along Commerce Avenue. Even if only the street spaces get multiple users a day, Whittaker estimated the program would net roughly $130,000.

“We thought between $1 and $2 would be on a fair scale. When you’re introducing something that’s new to the public, sometimes it gets a little addled and we want to be on the conservative end,” Whittaker said.

In addition to the hourly fees, a paid system would make it easier for enforcement officers to issue tickets by checking car’s license plates against the app to see in real time which cars have overstayed their time or not paid at all.

The changes would not completely eliminate free parking options. Committee members said the 15-minute spaces and the handicap-accessible spaces would not be metered. The charges would also be limited to the spaces on Commerce Avenue, leaving 12th Avenue and 14th Avenue the same.

“It’s not just about getting people downtown, it’s about getting people to leave so the next group of people can come in and take advantage of those spots,” said Ariel Large, a downtown business owner and member of the Downtown Advisory Committee.

Large floated the idea of having free parking on one weekday to drive more people downtown on slower days. Businesses could choose to validate parking for customers, covering some or all of the cost on their behalf.

Downtown businesses split on solutions

The Longview Downtown Association surveyed business owners about possible parking changes back in November. 46 people responded to the anonymous survey, which floated four options for changes including stricter hours and metered street parking.

Paid parking was the only suggestion that earned a majority of support. Thirty One of the 46 responders said they either loved or partially loved metering, while 10 hated the idea and five were in the middle.

Marnie Harris is one of the owners of Wander Shoes at the south end of Commerce. Currently, Harris risks tickets by parking a few blocks away because she views the parking lots as unsafe and opposes business owners being charged for parking permits.

Harris said she wanted more police officers and parking enforcement downtown, and opposed any changes that would mean more costs for businesses and customers.

“It’s the people who live downtown who should have to pay to park, or have a spot not on Commerce where they park,” Harris said.

The survey also asked business owners for what they viewed as a fair cost for parking downtown. Around two thirds of responders said the meter should be $1 per hour or cheaper.

Cope said the Downtowners Association would not advocate for a specific change and wanted to focus on making sure businesses have a say in the final decision. Cope said the Downtowners weren’t planning to hold a similar survey for customers.

“The decision’s going to come down to the council, so if those opinions are important to the council, they will direct their staff to collect those opinions,” Cope said.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.