Do longtime vendors have priority at the Highlander Festival? Kelso council debates.

A question about how the Highlander Festival chooses vendors turned into a contentious Kelso City Council debate Tuesday night.

The council voted 4-3 to have Mayor Mike Karnofski establish a council task force to meet with the board of the city's largest annual festival to clarify how vendors are selected and review the event's rule of one vendor per food item.

The vote came after multiple disagreements about whether the council could force the committee to change its policies or whether the vendor policy was worth questioning. Councilmember Jim Hill said he didn't think "we can find three unbiased people on this council" to review the Highlander Festival.

Karnofski quickly named himself, Kim LeFebvre and Brian Wood as the task force members, city staff confirmed Wednesday.

Red Leaf Organic Coffee Marketing Director Kalei LaFave told the council she applied for the coffee company to be a vendor for the last two years, but festival board members told her the current coffee vendor would get prioritized, allegedly because he was partially Scottish.

Councilor Keenan Harvey, one of the two who put the issue onto the agenda, said the council should work with the festival committee to clarify the vendor selection process. Harvey said vendors he spoke to during the festival earlier this month assumed that longtime participants got the first claim for spots.

"I don't understand why there is so much uproar about us just having a simple discussion," Harvey said. "I'm not saying we need to change the policies, I'm saying we need to have the policies shored up in writing."

The Highlander Festival Board is a committee of volunteers appointed by the City Council to manage the festival. The members of the committee include Larry Alexander, husband of current Kelso councilmember Lisa Alexander and a former city councilmember himself.

Alexander attempted to have the item removed from the council's agenda and said repeatedly that nothing was broken with the board's current approach. Hill unsuccessfully attempted to table the issue twice to a later meeting where they could get more details.

"We had the best Saturday I think I've ever seen in my life this year. Every year it gets better and better and that's because of the board," Lisa Alexander said.

Highlander Festival vendor coordinator Veryl Anderson said the one-vendor-per-item rule was meant to "keep peace with everyone," especially groups like the Rotary Club which specialize in certain foods. Other festival committee members attended the council meeting and regularly scoffed at the conversation from the audience.

The board declined to comment on the issue after the council vote Tuesday night or by email the next day.

Housing vote

The council also narrowly approved its plan to allocate one-time housing funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The council voted 4-3 to give the entirety of the city's $248,600 allocation to the Kelso Housing Authority for an upcoming rental construction and award Lower Columbia CAP $132,000 as the region's community housing development lead. Councilmembers Alexander, Harvey and Wood voted against the motion.

The council chose not to fill the funding request from Community House on Broadway, with concerns raised about how beneficial the proposed case management work would be for Kelso residents.