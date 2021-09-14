District 20 lawmakers holding drive-in town hall in Chehalis

The three legislators for District 20 will appear at a hybrid town hall event Monday, where residents can watch from home or drive up.

Sen. John Braun, Rep. Ed Orcutt and Rep. Peter Abbarno will be in attendance at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday. The group will answer questions about vaccine and mask mandates, actions taken during the 2021 legislative session and any other subject brought up by their constituents.

The event will have a drive-in component, allowing attendees to park their cars by the museum and hear the questions and answers over the radio if they would rather stay in their vehicles. Multiple livestreams of the town hall will be available through the legislator's social media accounts for anyone who cannot, or will not, attend in person.

Braun said Washington residents have "a lot of frustration about this never-ending state of emergency. The people deserve to be heard, and the format of this town hall should allow them to be heard both clearly and safely."

Questions for the legislators can be sent in advance by emailing John.Braun@leg.wa.gov with "town hall question" in the subject line.

