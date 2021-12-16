District 19 reps file bills on homeschool scholarships, easier firework bans

The representatives for District 19 prefiled two bills Monday in the build-up to next month's legislative session.

Rep. Jim Walsh's House Bill 1633 is pitched as a expansion of school choice for parents by creating a funding program that follows students out of public schools. Joel McEntire introduced House Bill 1638, which makes it easier for temporary fireworks bans to be enacted by cities and counties.

McEntire's bill shortens the timeframe for city and county fireworks bans to take effect from one year to 90 days. The bill also allows for even faster emergency bans to be put in place if localities are advised by fire officials that "the environmental conditions make the risk of fireworks causing an uncontrollable fire high."

McEntire said the bill came at the request of constituents from Pacific County. Regardless of why cities might want to further limit firework displays, McEntire said the faster turnaround time will give communities more control and autonomy about the issue.

"Every day less than a year that you give them is simply more power to make an immediate decision for their local welfare," McEntire said.

Joe Fitzgibbon, a Democrat representing District 34, is co-sponsoring the bill and McEntire said he is optimistic the issue will receive broader bipartisan support than previous firework restrictions.

Clark County is one of the few jurisdictions in Washington that already allows for fire danger to trigger firework bans. The county issued a ban on firework sales and use from all unincorporated areas in late June, amid the first of the two heat waves that hit Washington, after the county reached several metrics for extreme fire danger.

Walsh introduces billion dollar school choice bill

House Bill 1633 would create a family empowerment scholarship program that would be instructed to provide 100,000 scholarships of $10,000 to the families of students interested in homeschooling, sending their child to private school or switching school districts.

The scholarship totals translate to a billion dollars per year in the proposed new program, not including the costs for the state to administer and operate it. The program would receive funding from the education legacy trust, which provides around $30 billion to public schools and universities.

Walsh told KVI radio host Avi Hoffman on Tuesday the growing number of students who were being pulled out of public schools last year should be a "wake-up call" for the state. He said that the scholarship or vouchers would reward successful schools and provide financial leverage for parents who disagree with their school's handling of COVID-19 practices or topics of education.

"We don't want to strip public schools of resources. We want to create a system that encourages public schools to be better and serve families and the kids more effectively," Walsh said.

McEntire said he needs to read Walsh's bill, but that he likely would end up signing on in support.

Walsh's bill states that Washington students have seen drops in proficiency for several years. Testing data from the last two school years has not been available because of the pandemic, but numbers from the statewide report card posted by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction largely disagree.

The report card shows the number of students meeting grade level standards rose from 2015 to 2019 for both math and English/language arts. The on-track rate for ninth-graders has increased over the same timeframe. High school graduation rates have increased or remained steady every year between 2013 and 2020.

On the other hand, the National Assessment of Educational Progress has a more mixed picture of how Washington's students compare to the rest of the country. Since 2003, the math and reading scores for the state's fourth- and eighth-graders are unchanged or ticked down slightly.

The fireworks bill is the only new initiative McEntire filed as of Thursday. Walsh has prefiled two additional bills that would reverse the limits on use-of-force and suspect pursuits that were enacted in the 2021 legislative session.

