Cowlitz County Public Works released Wednesday additional information about the upcoming Ostrander Road culvert replacement project.

The county commissioners Tuesday approved a $2.5 million bid to replace the triple-box culvert with a bridge over Ostrander Creek, just east of McGeary Road.

Ostrander Road will be closed for about two months during construction. The department is working with the contractor to place a temporary one-lane bridge at the crossing for traffic to use instead of the bypass road, according to a Wednesday press release.

There will be times during construction when the bypass road will need to be used, the department states. Public Works will notify the public when the bypass needs to be used.

Road crews have begun improving the bypass road, including widening, mowing, brushing, dust control, adding pull-outs and delineators, and improving the entire 1.2-mile driving surface, according to the department.

Construction will likely begin in late June but the schedule has not been set with the contractor, the department reports. Public Works can't always guarantee the schedule because of weather constraints and will communicate changes to the public.

The work must be done during the summer months because of Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife regulations for working in a waterway. Crews can only work within Ostrander Creek from July 16 to Sept. 30.