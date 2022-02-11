Denise Watson appointed to vacant seat on Rainier City Council

Denise Watson was appointed to a vacant seat on the Rainier City Council during Monday night's meeting.

The council interviewed Watson and Jennifer "Tess" Therese at the beginning of the meeting. Both women, who moved to the city in the summer of 2020, said they want to keep increasing their involvement.

Watson and her husband moved to Rainier from Tigard, Oregon, in July 2020. They quickly decided the area is where they want to retire. Since then, Watson got involved locally. She is a volunteer member of the Rainier Parks Committee and the city budget committee. In addition, she is the new leader of the Rainier Ladies volunteer group and social club.

Watson told the council information she gathered from those groups would help her transition into a role helping to lead the city.

"With the ladies club I speak to about 6% of the city population. They tell me things they'd like to see," Watson said. "That's nice and helpful because they have been here a lot longer than me."

Therese is an intake specialist at HOPE of Rainier.

Rainier's current council members leaned toward Watson during their discussion because she previously applied to fill a City Council vacancy and had gotten more involved with city boards since then. The council hopes Therese will step up to fill some of the volunteer roles Watson will need to vacate to join the city government.

"[They have] very similar backgrounds, very similar qualifications, so it's tough to make a decision on that basis," Councilman Mike Kreger said.

During her interview, Watson told the council she hoped they would do more outreach to residents about upcoming changes. Watson said she would like to see Rainier increase its ability to draw in tourists and expand the entertainment options available to local children and families.

The vacant seat for council position 2 was created when Jenna Weaver stepped down before the January council meeting. Weaver had been appointed to fill a vacant council seat in 2017 and was re-elected in 2020 through a write-in campaign.

After being sworn in during the council meeting, Watson and the other city council members voted to approve an accounting services contract with Summer Sears CPA and a $5,110 agreement to repair a damaged light pole outside the Rainier Senior Center.

