David Campbell, former Longview and Chehalis city manager, dies

Dave Campbell, a longtime public servant who worked as the city manager in Longview and Chehalis, died Feb. 23. He was 68 years old.

Campbell was the son of a Methodist minister who lived in multiple cities growing up. He graduated from Camas High School and spent the majority of his career and life in Southwest Washington.

Gregg Dohrn met Campbell when they were students at the University of Puget Sound and have remained friends for more than 40 years since then. Both men were pursuing degrees and work in municipal government, which Dohrn said helped reinforce their long friendship.

"I have a tremendous respect and admiration and love for Dave. Others have called him a true friend or a loyal friend, and that is an understatement," Dohrn said.

Dave and his wife, Debbie Campbell, considered Chehalis to be their primary home. In 1988, he became the city manager for Chehalis and held that job for 17 years. During his lengthy stint, Campbell oversaw the creation and success of the Chehalis Industrial Park.

In 2005 he was hired as the assistant city manager for Longview. Working under and with city manager Bob Gregory, Campbell held that role for nearly a decade while also serving for years as the city's parks and recreation director.

"Coming from Chehalis, he had a very diverse background. He was even-keeled and didn’t get excited in the heat of the moment. He was always calm and collected, which I appreciated," Gregory said.

The city held a nationwide search for its next city manager when Gregory announced his retirement in 2014. Campbell ended up as the City Council's unanimous choice, being appointed to the job in 2015 and becoming Longview's fourth-ever city manager since the position was created in 1968.

Kurt Sacha, Longview's current city manager, was the city's finance director during the majority of Campbell's time in Longview. Sacha said he learned a lot about his approach to the job from working with Campbell.

"He was always candid and courteous in his communications. Dave was very thoughtful and I thought he was an outstanding communicator, in terms of his written and verbal skills," Sacha said.

During his three years leading Longview, Campbell oversaw the completion of the Washington Way bridge, the downtown beautification project and several other improvements.

Campbell's announcement that he was stepping down in late 2017 was a surprise. In his resignation letter, Campbell didn't have the time and energy to keep committing to Longview, and change the minds of dissatisfied Longview City Council members, while maintaining his health. The move also let him return to Chehalis to spend more time with Debbie and the rest of his family.

For the last three years Campbell worked as the deputy chief assessor for Lewis County, where Dohrn said he walked to work and stayed involved "as long as he was physically able to." He died of complications related to lung cancer.

"He was so close to retiring and being able to devote full time to his grandchildren. It's one of the many things that was unfair about this whole situation," Dohrn said.

Campbell's biggest passion outside of work were his three children and eight grandchildren. He was a big fan of the Seattle Mariners, a member and frequent volunteer for Rotary clubs, and a lay leader for the Chehalis United Methodist Church.

A memorial service for Campbell will be held at 11 a.m. March 10 at the Chehalis United Methodist Church. The memorial also will be streamed online through the church's Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.