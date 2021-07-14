Curtis Hart pulling out of Kelso City Council race

Curtis Hart will appear on the ballot for the Kelso City Council primary, but he is working to suspend his campaign.

Hart said Wednesday that he was no longer planning to move forward due to concerns with years of financial disclosures, for himself and his wife, that are required by the Public Disclosure Commission for political candidates and office holders.

"I’m a public records hound, so I know what can happen once you have those records open to the public, especially if there are people that don’t like you," Hart said.

His decision to suspend the campaign came after the drop-out deadline for the Aug. 3 primary election. Cowlitz County's ballots were in the process of being shipped out Wednesday and will list Hart as a candidate for position 1 on the Kelso City Council.

Hart gained notoriety over the last four years for his aggressive vigilante work against sexual offenders in Kelso, often through public records. A record request he made to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office for details of every low-level sex offender turned into a three-year lawsuit after a group of "John Doe" offenders sued to stop their release.

