Crowd at council meeting pushes Longview for faster action on Alabama camp

A wave of public comment at Tuesday night’s Longview City Council meeting brought the debate about homelessness in the city to a flashpoint.

Two hours of public comment dominated of a six-hour-plus City Council meeting that began Tuesday afternoon and concluded after midnight Wednesday.

By the time the public comment portion began around 7:50 p.m., the council chambers were standing-room-only with some people watching from the hallway outside. Around 100 people were in attendance. Halfway through the comment period, people began bringing in stacks of bottled water to pass around the room to the audience.

All the comments were about homelessness and the Alabama Street camp in particular. While the comments varied in their sympathy to the unhoused and anger at the City Council, the consistent theme from the dozens who spoke was that the city could not continue its current approach.

At the end of the meeting the Longview City Council ratified the emergency public health declaration for the Alabama Street camp that city manager Kurt Sacha had announced Monday.

An amendment to the declaration proposed by Councilman Spencer Boudreau, which would have closed the Alabama Street camp on Sept. 1, was voted down. Sacha said the current situation was bad, but that it would be a “disaster” to shut down the camp without any alternatives in place.

“Finally we’re coming close to perhaps coming into an agreement on a process to move forward. It doesn’t have all the answers, but I believe it is proven (hosted) sites... have had success,” Sacha said.

Sacha told the council that as part of the emergency declaration, there would be a new cleanup of the Alabama Street encampment, a temporary outreach liaison hired to work with camp residents over the next few months, and increased presence by the Longview Police Department.

The camp on Alabama Street was indisputably not meant to have existed for as long as it has. The camp was established in December 2019 and originally meant to stay there for 90 days before being relocated, which was interrupted by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past year, discussions of a hosted replacement site slowly moved through the city and Cowlitz County Commissioners.

Organizing the public pressure

The mass turnout for Tuesday’s council meeting was partially coordinated to make Tuesday night a flashpoint on the status of the Alabama Street campsite. Several in attendance mentioned Facebook posts asking people to attend the meeting. The Cowlitz County Republican Central Committee circulated an email call to action by Larry Crosby to attend the meeting.

Crosby, a Castle Rock resident who sits on the Cowlitz County Homeless Housing Task Force, is one of several people who have attended City Council meetings this year to pressure the city to take harsher actions against alleged homeless criminals. Sept. 1 was an arbitrary deadline Crosby had given to the City Council earlier this year to shut down the site.

“You claim that you want to protect the most vulnerable among us. You have allowed and overseen the creation of more people in that class in your camps,” Crosby said during his public comment Tuesday.

One Highlands neighborhood resident said he started doing nightly patrols and recorded alleged crimes being committed by people from the camp. The owner of Matt’s Custom Meats on Alabama Street threatened to begin dumping trash from the camp outside City Hall or councilors’ homes.

Company on Alabama nears breaking point

On Aug. 18, employees for Matheson Gas were shot at with a BB gun by somebody at the Alabama Street campsite.

Jeff Moore, Matheson’s regional general manager for the Pacific Northwest, told the council there were no injuries but the act left the nationwide industrial gas company unsure about the future of the business.

After his public comment, Moore told The Daily News that the Matheson board of directors had considered completely shutting down the Longview location after the BB shooting. Moore said he told the board he would attend Tuesday’s meeting and see if the city would take more concrete action.

“Would you want to work at a business that’s 30 yards from that abomination? That’s what I’m asking my employees to do on a daily basis,” Moore told The Daily News.

Moore said employees didn’t feel in immediate danger but were rattled by the shooting, as well as drug overdoses and harassment they’d received over the last year. An increase in visits and arrests by the Longview police over the last few weeks had partially helped.

Homeless veteran asks for supported site

Some of the public comments made Tuesday supported the city’s current idea for a hosted campsite to replace the Alabama Street camp at a new location. Representatives from churches and nonprofits in Longview were especially supportive of creating a new location.

Cathleen Owen has been living out of a camper on Longview’s streets since March. An unhoused veteran, Owen asked the council to provide her a place to safely and legally park her vehicle.

“We need to have somewhere, some place to go with proper facilities. I am willing to pay reasonable rent, I just need a place to be,” Owen said during her public comment.

Owen told The Daily News later Tuesday night that she had lived in Longview since 2019, originally at a trailer park. Owen said she doesn’t use drugs but needs a place that will allow her to keep her dogs, some of which are certified companions, and she survives on a limited income.

Sandra Gaskill, a local volunteer for Catholic Community Services who attended the meeting with Owen, said the lack of resources and opportunities for people like Owen made the camp’s reputation worse.

“I know there are people in this town who aren’t getting the help that they need, and every avenue they try either wasn’t interested in helping them or makes them jump through unnecessary hoops,” Gaskill said.